Fantasy Football Week 5: Running Back rankings

Fantasy managers know what they're hoping for when they sign up for Derrick Henry. You're looking for the guy who churns out yards and touchdowns as the engine that makes the Tennessee Titans offense go, the man who has 10-plus rushing touchdowns in each of the past four seasons and who would've had 1,000-plus yards in each of those campaigns if not for injury last season.

So it's no surprise to see Henry rank among the league leaders in categories such as carries (76, fifth overall) and rushing touchdowns (three, third overall) through four weeks of the season.

His receiving production as of late, however, may not have been as expected. Not that Henry's managers are complaining.

Henry isn't turning into Austin Ekeler in the passing game, but his eight receptions for 91 yards on 11 targets in the past two weeks are noteworthy. After all, he saw just one target in the first two weeks combined. And his career-best marks as a pass catcher are 31 targets (2020), 19 receptions (2020), 206 yards (2019) and two touchdowns (2019).

Maybe this continues. Maybe it doesn't. Seeing as how Henry is coming off his two best weeks of the season from a fantasy-scoring perspective, it'll sure be worth monitoring.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has had a couple of strong weeks in fantasy. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Henry checks in as the No. 3 RB in our fantasy analysts' position rankings for Week 5 heading into a matchup against a Washington Commanders defense that's been one of the better units against running backs (only six defenses are allowing more RB fantasy points per game). One of our analysts even likes Henry as the overall RB2 this week.

Saquon Barkley is our analysts' unanimous RB1 this week and Nick Chubb slides in just ahead of Henry at No. 2.

Here's the running back position — check out where Henry and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 5:

