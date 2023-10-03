Fantasy Football Week 5: RB Rankings

Derrick Henry was in vintage fantasy form in Week 4. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons via Getty Images)

After some quiet (by his standards, of course) fantasy weeks, Derrick Henry finally returned to form in Week 4, scoring 23.88 points against the Cincinnati Bengals. He rushed 22 times for 122 yards and a touchdown — he even threw a touchdown!

There have been some whispers of Henry finally hitting the running back cliff, but if Week 4 was any indication, we might have to wait a bit longer for it to come (if it ever does).

Check out where Henry lands in our RB rankings for Week 5:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy RB leaderboard?