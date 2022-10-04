Fantasy Football Week 5: Quarterback rankings

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 41-31, in Week 4, fantasy football managers were treated to something they've been waiting for since the season kicked off: Tom Brady's first big game of the season.

Sure, it came in a losing, catch-up effort, but we can't ignore how good Brady looked in the game. The GOAT threw the ball a whopping 51 times, completing 38 of those throws for 367 yards and three touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard game of the season, his multi-touchdown game of the season, and his first 20-plus-point fantasy game of the season.

Brady finished as the fourth-highest scoring quarterback of Week 4. His highest previous ranking this season? Twentieth, in Week 3.

Talk about your return to form.

Of course, we probably should have seen this coming. Week 4 was the first time Brady had all his weapons on the field together since the first half of Week 1. Brady, the two weeks prior to his game against the Chiefs, had been missing some combination of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

Hey, even the GOAT needs help.

Brady will get what is expected to be a much easier matchup in Week 5 when the Bucs take on the division-rival Falcons. With his weapons all healthy and back on the field, we fantasy managers can likely expect more big outings from Brady.

Lest we forget, Brady finished the 2021 fantasy season as the third highest-scoring quarterback, leading the league in passing touchdowns with 43.

He's currently tied for fifth in the NFL with six passing touchdowns, so there's more than enough time to continue adding to his total and bridge the gap between himself and the rest of the pack.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Brady and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 5:

