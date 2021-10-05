Fantasy Football: Week 5 quarterback rankings

The phrase, "Better real-life player than fantasy player" gets tossed around a lot in the fantasy football community.

Could Jalen Hurts be a better fantasy quarterback than real-life one?

Hurts has flashed moments of brilliance this season, making some eye-opening throws and runs and putting up points. Unfortunately, he's also had some hiccups, and the Eagles sit tied for third place in the NFC East after losing three straight games.

This hasn't stopped Hurts' fantasy production, however. He is the third-ranked quarterback on Yahoo and has scored over 20 points in every game this season.

Hurts will face his first big test of the season against the vaunted Carolina Panthers defense in Week 5. We'll see if he can keep his amazing production up.

