Fantasy Football Week 5: Players to start or sit

Start: Teddy Bridgewater, Russell Gage

Bridgewater is getting 8.1 YPA, so his low TD production has been a fluke, and the Falcons have the 31st pass defense DVOA and have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. I have Bridgewater ranked as a top-10 QB this week.

With Julio Jones unlikely to play and Calvin Ridley so banged up he was held without a catch last week (despite Jones leaving), Gage should see an uptick in targets and rebound from a couple of quiet performances. The Falcons are at home in what should be a high-scoring game against the Panthers’ No. 28 ranked defense DVOA.

Sit: Henry Ruggs

Start in DFS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($32)

Ruggs is fully expected to return this week, but hamstring injuries are particularly worrisome, and he’s up against a KC defense that’s allowed just one touchdown and the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Expect another heavy dose of Darren Waller.

Edwards-Helaire has disappointed having not scored since Week 1, but the volume has been there, and the Raiders have been gashed for the most fantasy points by running backs this year. CEH quietly has the fifth-most yards after contact and is ready to erupt, so make sure he’s in your DFS lineup.

Sit: Rams running backs

Start: Antonio Gibson

Game script (and scheme) will likely result in the Rams having a nice rushing game, but it’s become impossible to predict which back will lead on a weekly basis. Cam Akers is now expected to join a three-man rotation in LA’s backfield.

Gibson’s targets keep going up and he saw three goal-line carries last week, so it’s time to get excited. The rookie gets a Rams run-funnel defense this week, and Kyle Allen should provide an upgrade while taking over at quarterback. I have Gibson ranked as a top-12 PPR fantasy back in Week 5.

Start: Gardner Minshew

Start in DFS: Will Fuller ($19)

Minshew is getting 7.7 YPA and is on pace to throw 32 touchdowns this season, and he should be in a high-scoring game Sunday. He looked much improved with DJ Chark back and should be started with confidence in Week 5.

Fuller is clearly an injury risk, but he’s also a borderline top-five fantasy wide receiver when playing (and without DeAndre Hopkins). The Texans have one of the highest implied point totals (29.5 points) this week and struggle running the ball, so Fuller should have a big game if his hamstrings cooperate.

Gardner Minshew is back on track after DJ Chark's return. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) More

Sit: Kenyan Drake

Start: Jamison Crowder

Arizona’s game script could be quite favorable playing a Jets team led by Adam Gase and Joe Flacco, and it certainly would be like Drake to have a monster game while on fantasy benches, but he’s been miserable this season, ranking #101 in fantasy points per opportunity and #48 in Juke Rate while failing to see a single target last week. The Jets rank #7 in run defense DVOA, and I’d rather have Chase Edmonds on my fantasy team in PPR leagues moving forward. I hate the Drake!

The Cardinals have been stingy to outside fantasy receivers but vulnerable to ones in the slot like Jamison Crowder, who somehow ranks #8 in yards per route run this season despite the Gase stink, and he should see a ton of targets with so few alternatives in New York’s offense.

