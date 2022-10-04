There is only one kicker in the NFL this season who has attempted more than 10 field goals and has also made all of his attempts. He is currently the second highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football with 46 points (just two points below the kicker leader, Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo).

That man is Las Vegas Raiders kicker, Daniel Carlson.

Carlson is a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals this season, with a long field goal of 55 yards. In fact, if not for Koo's lead over Carlson in extra points (9-to-6), we might be talking about Carlson as the leader at the position, considering he hasn't missed a single one of his kicks this season.

Daniel Carlson has been one of the best fantasy kickers this season. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The only other kickers who have made all their field-goal attempts (min. 5 attempts) this season are Cade York (Cleveland — 8-of-8), Matt Gay (Rams — 7-of-7) and Justin Tucker (Baltimore — 5-of-5). Basically, Carlson is in a class of his own in regards to opportunity and accuracy.

Guys like Koo, Carlson, Brett Maher (Dallas) and Graham Gano (Giants) show the depth of the kicker position in 2022 — those four are the top fantasy kickers through four weeks of the season. This development continues to prove why many fantasy managers would rather stream the position in-season than draft a kicker in August, as random names tend to pop up year in and year out at the top of the leaderboard. While Carlson and Koo were among some of the top names considered in drafts, few managers were looking to draft Maher and Gano, yet here they are, piling in the points through the first four games of the season.

How will the position shake out in Week 5?

Here's the kicker position — check out where Carlson and the rest of the Ks landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 5:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

