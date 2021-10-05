Fantasy Football: Week 5 flex rankings

Damien Harris has had a pair of back-to-back quiet weeks after starting the season off on a promising note. After dominating the backfield work and delivering solid fantasy lines in Weeks 1-2, Harris has fallen off late, not even surpassing the four-fantasy-point mark.

His lack of work isn't all on him, though. The Patriots have found themselves in back-to-back negative scripts that have hurt Harris' bottom line.

That could change, however, in Week 5. New England takes on the hapless Houston Texans, who should offer open running lanes (and a better game script) for Harris.

Check out Harris in our FLEX rankings below, and be sure to refer back to them if you need help breaking a lineup tie!

