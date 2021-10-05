Fantasy Football: Week 5 defense rankings

The Houston Texans have been the early season punching bag of the NFL, and it's no secret why. Without Tyrod Taylor under center, the Texans have been forced to start Davis Mills at quarterback, and the results have been horrible, to say the least.

The Bills destroyed Houston 40-0 in Week 4 when Buffalo D/ST was our top-ranked defense.

So, why not go back to that well in Week 5?

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will take on the Texans next, coming off a tough loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

You can imagine that Belichick — notorious for crushing rookie QBs — will be motivated to get a bounce-back victory.

Check out the Patriots D/ST and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 5 rankings.

