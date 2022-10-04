Fantasy Football Week 5: Defense rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was ... humbled in Week 4. Their D/ST currently ranks fourth in regards to fantasy scoring, but they finished last week ranked 30th. That's 30th out of 32 possible D/STs. That's how badly the defense performed against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.

It's tough to do anything good as a fantasy defense when the team you represent gives up 41 points — and one punt all night — to the opposing team.

But we can probably chalk that unexpected performance up to the magic of Patrick Mahomes, who seemed to have all of his otherworldly powers working for him in Week 4. Even with an interception, Mahomes moved the Chiefs offense up and down the field seemingly at will against the vaunted Tampa Bay defense en route to a 249-yard, three-touchdown night. That's why I expect the Tampa Bay D/ST to bounce back in the coming weeks.

Maybe even in Week 5.

Vita Vea and the Bucs defense should bounce back after their disastrous fantasy outing. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers will take on the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, and while the Falcons haven't been a pushover this season, quarterback Marcus Mariota hasn't exactly been the model of ball security this season (or throughout his career). He's been picked off four times this season and has added another six fumbles to boot.

An angry, vengeful Bucs defense will no doubt be looking to unleash some tension on Mariota and the Falcons, which could result in some big points for their D/ST. That's likely part of the reason why our fantasy football analysts have the TB D/ST ranked third among defensive options for Week 5.

Speaking of which, here are those defenses — check out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the D/STs and their respective landing spots in our analysts' rankings for Week 5:

