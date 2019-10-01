Fantasy football Week 5 buy low/sell high: Patriots D a legit trade chip

If you aren't trading at this point in the fantasy season, you aren't trying.

For those of you off to a hot start, now is the time to separate yourself from the pack. If your team has a big goose egg under the win column, now is the time to salvage your season.

Get started on that by taking a look at our buy-low and sell-high candidates entering Week 5:

BUY LOW

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

The rookie hasn't been utilized in the Bears offense the way those who drafted him hoped he would be. Last week was a promising sign, though, as he was used more in the second half vs. Minnesota and totaled 21 carries on the day. Especially after the injury to QB Mitchell Trubisky which could lead to more usage, Montgomery is an intriguing buy-low RB.

Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He might even be on your waiver wire, so check there first.

Not there? OK then, we'll go with Plan B. After a big performance vs. the Rams, Jones has solidified himself as the Bucs running back you want on your roster. You'll be able to get him for cheap, so get him on your roster, stash him, and reap the benefits down the stretch.

Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

Bell just came out of his bye week, so you won't have to worry about that the rest of the season. His value is unlikely to get any lower than it is now, and he's going to be featured a ton in this anemic Jets offense going forward, so see what it'll take to snag him.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

As a JuJu fantasy owner myself, I can guarantee you whoever owns him in your league is growing frustrated with the Steelers wide receiver's lack of production since Mason Rudolph took over for Ben Roethlisberger. See if you can get him on your roster for a fairly cheap price, as I cannot fathom he'll continue to be overlooked in this offense much longer.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

He was on this list last week and here he is again. Hill's value is at its lowest right now as he continues to recover from his injury. When he returns, he's a potential league-winner. If you have a winning record, it's worth spending to get the Chiefs' top wideout on your roster.

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings passing game is having serious issues right now, there's no denying that. Thielen voiced his frustrations after turning in a horrendous fantasy performance vs. the Bears last week. His value has plummeted, and that's exactly why you're going to swoop in and find a way to get him on your roster on the cheap as performances like Week 4's aren't going to become a trend.

SELL HIGH

New England Patriots D/ST

One of the very few times you will find a defense on a trade list of any kind. The Patriots D/ST has been absolutely ridiculous racking up 13, 35, 17, and 25 fantasy points through the first five weeks of the season. That production should continue in Week 5 vs. the Redskins and then in Week 6 vs. the Giants, so the value here remains extremely high.

As great as this defense is, the Patriots' easy early-season schedule certainly has factored into its success. It's going to get tougher to put up these monster numbers later on when they have that stretch of games against the Browns, Ravens, Eagles, Cowboys, Texans, and Chiefs. Sell high if you can and stream defenses from here on out.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette exploded for 225 rushing yards on 29 carries vs. Denver last week, but don't expect him to keep up anything close to that ridiculous pace. Jacksonville's offensive line remains problematic and Fournette is going to turn in plenty more duds as the season goes on.

Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

When Damien Williams returns, the other Williams is going to return to his role as the third option out of the backfield. An RB-needy owner in your league might overspend for him, so send out some offers.

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Howard was sensational vs. the Packers racking up three touchdowns in the Eagles' victory. He was virtually unusable as a fantasy option prior to that. Sell him to someone in need of a running back and willing to overspend based on recency bias.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Following three straight lackluster fantasy performances, Landry broke out in a big way with eight catches and 167 receiving yards in Week 4. You should be able to get a decent haul thanks to his huge day.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Ever since Watkins' insane Week 1 performance, he's been the very definition of mediocre. His value remains inflated though as he's part of the Chiefs offense, so sell him while you can.

Fantasy football Week 5 buy low/sell high: Patriots D a legit trade chip originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston