Fantasy Football Week 5 Booms/Busts: Tom Brady has all the toys

The breakup between the New England Patriots and Tom Brady was a news event that launched 1,000 ships. Books have been published, countless articles written, podcasts tape on and on.

But for all the talk of how the marriage could have been saved, maybe the parting made sense for everyone. Perhaps Brady privately knew how difficult New England’s skill-position deficit would be, and how badly he needed to land somewhere where he could still thrive.

Brady’s not the first New Englander to find salvation down south in his later years. After trying to steer the Patriots' go-cart offense during a disappointing 2019 season, he’s been treated to limousine life with the loaded Buccaneers offense.

Last year’s Super Bowl season speaks to that, but Brady’s been much more fantasy-friendly in 2021. Sunday was another case in point, as the Buccaneers pasted the Dolphins, 45-17. Although we live in a fantasy era dominated by mobile quarterbacks, Brady raced to the top of the quarterback board in the early window. Five touchdown passes will do that, along with 411 passing yards. The game was so lopsided, Brady didn’t play half of the fourth quarter.

It’s rare that every major fantasy angle pays off in a specific game, but the Buccaneers took care of just about everybody Sunday. Antonio Brown (7-124-2) had the best of the wide receiver production, but Mike Evans (6-113-2) wasn’t far behind, and Chris Godwin (7-70-0) at least made a par for PPR managers. And Leonard Fournette was sturdy as the featured back, collecting 110 total yards and a rushing score.

The Buccaneers' stars shined in Week 5. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Fournette’s become a sneaky-underrated fantasy back. He handed 16 touches against six for Ronald Jones and five for Giovani Bernard, and Fournette’s share likely would have been larger had the Dolphins kept the game competitive. I’m willing to consider Leo a locked-in RB2 until further notice, and maybe even a lower-end RB1 in specific matchups. Next week’s road game at Philadelphia should be Fournette-favorable, depending on how much production Brady doesn't grab himself.

The only fantasy winner on Miami’s side was Myles Gaskin, who posted a shocking 10-74-2 receiving line, catching every one of his targets. We say it’s shocking because Gaskin had modest receiving work through four weeks, and only saw 12 snaps in the Week 4 loss to the Colts. It’s not that Gaskin can’t catch the ball — he actually had the league’s highest yards per target number last year among qualified running backs.

In theory, you’d like to think Gaskin’s blowup receiving game is a genie out of the bottle, and he’ll be back in RB2 graces for the foreseeable future. Alas, Miami’s offense has shown little week-to-week continuity, and the Dolphins are on a four-game losing streak. We also might see Tua Tagovailoa next week against Jacksonville. Add it all up and Gaskin is a tricky call for fantasy managers moving forward.

Someone is going to eat here, we know that. Jacksonville and Atlanta are the next two Miami draws, and the Dolphins also have Houston in Week 9.

New paradigm for the Pokes

The Dallas passing game continues to be all about efficiency, not volume. No one can criticize Dak Prescott after a 44-20 romp over the Giants; he now has a four-game winning streak, and 19 touchdown passes in his last three games. But after airing the ball out 58 times in the opening loss at Tampa Bay, Prescott has thrown just 27, 26, 22, and 32 passes the last four weeks.

The Dallas defense plays into this. Not that the Cowboys have a shutdown unit, but it’s far from the sieve we saw last year. Maybe it’s league average, but with a couple of dynamic playmakers. You don’t need these guys to get all the stops, but they at least get some of the stops. They’ll unplug the pinball machine sometimes.

And the Dallas running game looks unstoppable. Ezekiel Elliott (21-110-1) and Tony Pollard (14-75-0) did their Thunder and Lightning bit again Sunday (Pollard also threw in four catches), working behind a powerful offensive line. Prescott was a handy scrambler for most of his career into 2021, but he has just 60 rushing yards — and no rushing touchdowns — in 2021.

We’re not going to feel sorry for CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper managers, as both players had a touchdown Sunday. But they collected a modest six targets each, in part because of the running game, and in part because of the emergency of tight end Dalton Schultz (6-79-0, eight targets). Prescott doesn’t need to chase the game like he once did, and he’s smart enough to take Schultz over the middle if the more explosive options are not available.

Lamb and Cooper remain electric talents, Pro Bowl candidates at their best. But the current setup in Dallas is going to drain their fantasy value. Balance is great for the real life Cowboys, but it’s a harsh fact of life in fantasy right now.

Dallas visits New England next week, then takes a Week 7 bye.

