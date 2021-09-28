Fantasy Football: Week 4 wide receiver rankings

If you've had to face Cooper Kupp in your fantasy leagues in any of the past three weeks, well ... we can empathize.

Kupp has been on an absolute rampage to start the season, showing an easy, clear rapport with new Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The wideout has a whopping five touchdowns to start the year, and he's surpassed 95 yards in all three games so far.

A floor that was already safe seems even safer now, but a new, raucous ceiling has been revealed. Kupp will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, no doubt seeking to continue his touchdown-scoring ways in what should be a high-scoring matchup.

Check out where Kupp lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 4:

