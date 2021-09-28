Fantasy Football: Week 4 tight end rankings

Is it time to hit the panic button on Kyle Pitts?

Pitts has yet to surpass 10 fantasy points in any game this season, as the physical freak and highly touted prospect is still finding his footing in the NFL — much like the Atlanta Falcons' offense in the early going.

Week 3 was a particularly low point for Pitts, as he caught just two balls for 35 yards.

You have to wonder if this is a situation fantasy managers should wait for a big game to then trade Pitts or hold in the hopes the Falcons figure out what a weapon they have in the young TE.

