Fantasy Football Week 4 Sleepers: Richie James, wide awake in New York

The Eagles defense brought the noise last week and Joe Flacco, well, he threw a lot of passes (not many of them where we wanted). I still think Travis Etienne is a fantasy buy-low target, but that story has yet to take off.

We’re onto Week 4.

Sleeper, of course, is a nebulous term. Use whatever definition works for you. Likewise, this column is whatever you want it to be. Perhaps it helps you make a start/sit call this week or a DFS decision. Maybe you apply the information to an over/under prop. Perhaps you’ll add a player to your fantasy bench as depth, but won't deploy him this week.

There’s no wrong way to digest this piece.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson at Packers

Stevenson was a preseason fantasy darling and things didn’t get off to a flying start; Damien Harris hasn’t been easy to shake. But Stevenson has a significant snap advantage over the last two weeks (62 percent, versus Harris’ 39 percent), and last week Stevenson was the busier back, especially in the passing game (4-28-0). I understand if you want to ignore the Patriots offense while Mac Jones is presumably out, but Stevenson could be looking at a seasonal high in the receiving game, and he’s a more explosive player than Harris right now.

WR Richie James vs. Bears

There’s not much left in the New York receiver room, but James was pushing for more work anyway, with a stellar 82.4 percent catch rate and 8.6 yards per target. He’s caught five, five and four passes in his three games, despite getting just one start and never seeing more than six targets. He’s the likely beneficiary from the unfortunate Sterling Shepard injury, and quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t been a train wreck — he just needs a little help.

James is likely to post his strongest game to date. He's rostered in just 11 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Could Richie James awaken as a fantasy sleeper in Week 4? (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

RB Jeff Wilson vs. Rams

If you wind up playing the single DFS slate for Monday, Wilson at $14 is impossible to look past. Wilson had 12 carries and 106 total yards at Denver last week; the only other Niners back who ran the ball was Jordan Mason (one carry, seven yards). Wilson did lose a fumble in Week 3 but San Francisco didn’t mothball him for that. The Rams defense has strong efficiency metrics against the run, but this is a case of following the usage. At the moment, the San Francisco backfield is a one-horse town.

WR Alex Pierce vs. Titans

The Colts are desperate for a third pitch in their offense, and maybe the rookie Pierce is ready to fill that gap. He posted a useful 3-61-0 line on just 31 snaps last week, coming back from a concussion, and now he’s up against a Tennessee secondary that ranks 26th in pass defense DVOA.

I get it, it’s frustrating to watch Matt Ryan navigate things, and the Colts might wind up being a losing team in 2022. But this offense can still support a receiver not named Michael Pittman. Pierce fits any budget, priced at the minimum $10 salary for Yahoo DFS.

TE Tyler Conklin at Pittsburgh

It’s about time Conklin received some respect, given that he’s currently third in tight-end targets and TE4 when you hash the fantasy points together. A lot of that standing has come from New York’s absurd and unsustainable pass volume, but Conklin at least has marked himself as a secure starter. Pittsburgh has been average when it comes to checking tight ends this year; even with the Jets likely to turn back to Zach Wilson, Conklin retains his Circle of Trust privileges. Conklin sits unclaimed in about 62 percent of Yahoo leagues.

