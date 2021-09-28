Fantasy Football: Week 4 running back rankings

Cleveland Browns starting running back Nick Chubb is currently the 44th highest-scoring fantasy player through three weeks.

That's not what you want, or what anyone expected, from a first-round draft pick, and a running back many consider one of the best pure runners in the league operating in one of the best systems in the NFL.

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

It hasn't been terrible, though. Chubb started the season off on a hot note, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He's yet to hit the century mark on the ground, however, and was held scoreless in Week 3 against a strong Bears front seven.

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Fantasy managers will be hoping for a bounce-back performance when Chubb and the Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings, who have been part of high-scoring after high-scoring game.

Check out Chubb and the rest of the RBs in our analysts' positional rankings for Week 4.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

