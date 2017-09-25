Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Quarterback

The bottom-dwellers of the quarterback rankings rose to the top last week -- and one of those sleepers makes a case to stay there. See where everyone lands in our Week 4 QB rankings.

Were you one of the few who started Brian Hoyer, Jacoby Brissett, Blake Bortles or Case Keenum? Probably not, but maybe we can help you find that sleeper/waiver-wire QB who puts up a huge fantasy weekend like they did last week. In fact, one of those four guys makes an appearance in the top-seven for the Week 4 QB rankings

The crazy week for quarterbacks featured backup Ryan Mallett with more points than Derek Carr and Philip Rivers, and nearly half of QBs score 20 points or more. Tom Brady scored the most points for the second straight week, and it's not out of the realm of possibility he could do it again.

For Week 4, two streaming options make the top 10 in Blake Bortles and Carson Palmer, and Eli Manning, coming off a strong performance, also has streamer potential. The normally cure-all-fantasy-woes Saints defense didn't cure Cam Newton's issues, and heading to New England -- without Greg Olsen and possibly Kelvin Benjamin -- he doesn't look like a recommended play. Jay Cutler, who gets the Saints defense in London this week, couldn't figure out the Jets, making him also a hit-or-miss fantasy start.

WEEK 4 RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs 6 Marcus Mariota, Titans at Texans



Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

Kicker

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs

6 Marcus Mariota, Titans at Texans

These rankings are for standard leagues with 6-point passing TDs.