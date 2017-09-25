Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Quarterback

Were you one of the few who started Brian Hoyer, Jacoby Brissett, Blake Bortles or Case Keenum? Probably not, but maybe we can help you find that sleeper/waiver-wire QB who puts up a huge fantasy weekend like they did last week. In fact, one of those four guys makes an appearance in the top-seven for the Week 4 QB rankings
The crazy week for quarterbacks featured backup Ryan Mallett with more points than Derek Carr and Philip Rivers, and nearly half of QBs score 20 points or more. Tom Brady scored the most points for the second straight week, and it's not out of the realm of possibility he could do it again.
For Week 4, two streaming options make the top 10 in Blake Bortles and Carson Palmer, and Eli Manning, coming off a strong performance, also has streamer potential. The normally cure-all-fantasy-woes Saints defense didn't cure Cam Newton's issues, and heading to New England -- without Greg Olsen and possibly Kelvin Benjamin -- he doesn't look like a recommended play. Jay Cutler, who gets the Saints defense in London this week, couldn't figure out the Jets, making him also a hit-or-miss fantasy start.
Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.
These rankings are for standard leagues with 6-point passing TDs.
|1
|Drew Brees, Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)
|2
|Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs. Bears
|3
|Tom Brady, Patriots vs. Panthers
|4
|Russell Wilson, Seahawks vs. Colts
|5
|Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Rams
|6
|Marcus Mariota, Titans at Texans
|7
|Blake Bortles, Jaguars at Jets
|8
|Carson Palmer, Cardinals vs. 49ers
|9
|Derek Carr, Raiders @ Broncos
|10
|Matthew Stafford, Lions @ Vikings
|11
|Kirk Cousins, Redskins @ Chiefs
|12
|Carson Wentz, Eagles @ Chargers
|13
|Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Bills
|14
|Eli Manning, Giants @ Bucs
|15
|Jay Cutler, Dolphins vs. Saints (in London)
|16
|Deshaun Watson, Texans vs. Titans
|17
|Andy Dalton, Bengals @ Browns
|18
|Philip Rivers, Chargers vs. Eagles
|19
|Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers @ Ravens
|20
|Trevor Siemian, Broncos vs. Raiders
|21
|Cam Newton, Panthers @ Patriots
|22
|Tyrod Taylor, Bills @ Falcons
|23
|Brian Hoyer, 49ers @ Cardinals
|24
|Alex Smith, Chiefs vs. Redskins
|25
|Jameis Winston, Bucs vs. Giants
|26
|DeShone Kizer, Browns vs. Bengals
|27
|Case Keenum, Vikings vs. Lions
|28
|Jared Goff, Rams at Cowboys
|29
|Jacoby Brissett, Colts @ Seahawks
|30
|Josh McCown, Jets vs. Jaguars
|31
|Joe Flacco, Ravens vs. Steelers
|32
|Mike Glennon, Bears @ Packers
