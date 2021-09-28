Fantasy Football: Week 4 Rankings

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a doozy of a game on our hands for Week 4. At least, in terms of narrative.

For the first time since donning a Buccaneers uniform, Tom Brady will return to his old stomping grounds in New England, the place he made legend — where he himself became a legend.

Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady. A rookie quarterback vs. the GOAT. Who ya got?

Will Belichick — coming off a rough loss to the Saints — have a plan in place to shut down his former franchise QB? Or will Brady come into his old building and make a statement with his new team?

I don't know about you, but I can't wait for this one! And we have you covered for that and every other Week 4 matchup with our overall fantasy football rankings.

Check out where Brady lands in our ranks, and be sure to bookmark them as you make your lineup decisions!

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

