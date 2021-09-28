Fantasy Football: Week 4 Rankings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a doozy of a game on our hands for Week 4. At least, in terms of narrative.
For the first time since donning a Buccaneers uniform, Tom Brady will return to his old stomping grounds in New England, the place he made legend — where he himself became a legend.
Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady. A rookie quarterback vs. the GOAT. Who ya got?
Will Belichick — coming off a rough loss to the Saints — have a plan in place to shut down his former franchise QB? Or will Brady come into his old building and make a statement with his new team?
I don't know about you, but I can't wait for this one! And we have you covered for that and every other Week 4 matchup with our overall fantasy football rankings.
[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]
Check out where Brady lands in our ranks, and be sure to bookmark them as you make your lineup decisions!
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings