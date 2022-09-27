Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings

There are two AFC quarterbacks who currently sit at the top of the fantasy football leaderboard of the position: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Lamar's 104.2 total points lead Allen's (89.9) by a wide margin, which is a testament to the MVP-level season Lamar is already on. No other player has gotten close to Lamar's 100 points so far this season, but Allen is likely one game away from breaking that threshold himself.

And Sunday in Week 4, these two fantasy superstars will square off against each other.

The NFL schedule makers have been giving us some gems this season (of course, there still must be balance, highlighted — lowlighted? — by that 49ers-Broncos debacle last Sunday), and Bills-Ravens looks to be next in line.

As mentioned, Jackson has been on an absolute tear this season, leading the league in passing touchdowns with 10 and adding another three scores on the ground. He also leads the position in rushing with 243 yards. Talk about betting on yourself.

Lamar Jackson has been every bit a fantasy superstar to start 2022. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Of course, Allen has been no slouch either. He has the most completions, the most passing yards and the second-most passing touchdowns at the position. In fact, if not for some drops by his receivers, his numbers might look even better.

Both these quarterbacks are living up to their lofty fantasy draft standings, and then some, but who will win and separate himself even further when they do battle on the football field in Week 4?

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 4!

