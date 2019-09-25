Fantasy football Week 4 rankings: Top players at each skill position

Who would have thought Austin Ekeler and Darren Waller would be household fantasy football names?

The first few weeks of every NFL season come with surprises on the fantasy front, and this campaign is no exception, with unheralded names like Ekeler and Waller making the most of their newfound opportunities. (Thanks, Melvin Gordon and Antonio Brown!)

But there are some guys you can always bank on, like fantasy machine Patrick Mahomes and target hog Christian McCaffrey, and guys with favorable matchups, like New England Patriots duo Tom Brady and Julian Edelman against the Buffalo Bills.

Who should you turn to in Week 4? Below are our top players at each skill position based on their projections in half-point PPR leagues.

QUARTERBACK

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (at DET)

2. Deshaun Watson, Texans (vs. CAR)

3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (vs. CLE)

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (at NO)

5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (at ARI)

6. Philip Rivers, Chargers (at MIA)

7. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (vs. PHI)

8. Jared Goff, Rams (vs. TB)

9. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (vs. SEA)

10. Tom Brady, Patriots (at BUF)

11. Matt Ryan, Falcons (vs. TEN)

12. Matthew Stafford, Lions (vs. KC)























If there's ever a time for Brady to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback, it's when he visits the Bills. The Patriots quarterback has thrown 38 touchdown passes in Buffalo since 2001, the most of any QB (including Bills QBs) besides Ryan Fitzpatrick (39).

New England's run game also has struggled early on this season, which has resulted in three strong fantasy performances for Brady to date. Expect a fourth in Buffalo on Sunday.

RUNNING BACK

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (at NO)

2. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (at HOU)

3. Alvin Kamara, Saints (vs. DAL)

4. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (at MIA)

5. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (at CHI)

6. David Johnson, Cardinals (vs. SEA)

7. James Conner, Steelers (vs. CIN)

8. Derrick Henry, Titans (at ATL)

9. Marlon Mack, Colts (vs. OAK)

10. Nick Chubb, Browns (at BAL)

11. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (vs. KC)

12. Joe Mixon, Bengals (at PIT)

13. Todd Gurley, Rams (vs. TB)

14. Aaron Jones, Packers (vs. PHI)

15. Chris Carson, Seahawks (at ARI)





























Gordon reportedly could end his holdout soon, but he still won't play Sunday, which means another opportunity for Ekeler to feast. The Chargers running back has scored the third-most fantasy points of any running back this season, and no defense has allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs than Miami.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Julio Jones, Falcons (vs. TEN)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (vs. CAR)

3. Keenan Allen, Chargers (at MIA)

4. Davante Adams, Packers (vs. PHI)

5. Amari Cooper, Cowboys (at NO)

6. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns (at BAL)

7. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (at LAR)

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (vs. CIN)

9. Michael Thomas, Saints (vs. DAL)

10. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (at DET)

11. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (at ARI)

12. Kenny Golladay, Lions (vs. KC)

13. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (at LAR)

14. Julian Edelman, Patriots (at BUF)

15. Cooper Kupp, Rams (vs. TB)





























Guess who else thrives in Buffalo? Brady's favorite target, Edelman, whose six career touchdowns versus the Bills are tied for his most against any opponent. Buffalo has a strong secondary but can be beaten in the slot, as evidenced by Jamison Crowder's 14 catches for 99 yards in Week 1. That pushes Edelman into the top 15 for this week.

TIGHT END

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (at DET)

2. Evan Engram, Giants (vs. WAS)

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles (at GB)

4. Mark Andrews, Ravens (vs. CLE)

5. Darren Waller, Raiders (at IND)

6. Greg Olsen, Panthers (at HOU)

7. Delanie Walker, Titans (at ATL)

8. Austin Hooper, Falcons (vs. TEN)

9. Will Dissly, Seahawks (at ARI)

10. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (at LAR)

11. T.J. Hockenson, Lions (vs. KC)

12. Vance McDonald, Steelers (vs. CIN)























Turns out Oakland releasing Brown was the best thing to happen to Waller, who ranks second in the entire NFL with 26 receptions through three games. Derek Carr seems intent on feeding his tight end this season, and Waller should have room to operate against an Indianapolis Colts defense that just allowed two touchdowns to Austin Hooper.

