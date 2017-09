Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Kicker

Rank Kicker Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

Opponent

1 Ryan Succop Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Texans

Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games.

Team

Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

3 Matt Prater Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Vikings

4 Mason Crosby Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Bears

5 Cody Parkey Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Saints

6 Dan Bailey Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Rams

7 Matt Bryant Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Bills

8 Justin Tucker Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Steelers

9 Brandon McManus Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Raiders

10 Jason Myers Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Jets

11 Stephen Gostkowski Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Panthers

12 Nick Folk Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Giants

13 Greg Zuerlein Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Cowboys

14 Chris Boswell Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Ravens

15 Blair Walsh Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Colts

16 Cairo Santos Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Redskins

17 Graham Gano Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Patriots

18 Giorgio Tavecchio Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Broncos

19 Kai Forbath Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Lions

20 Randy Bullock Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Browns

21 Dustin Hopkins Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Chiefs

22 Robbie Gould Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Cardinals

23 Steven Hauschka Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Falcons

24 Jake Elliott Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Chargers

25 Phil Dawson Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. 49ers

26 Zane Gonzalez Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Bengals

27 Adam Vinatieri Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Seahawks

28 Aldrick Rosas Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Bucs

29 Younghoe Koo Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Eagles

30 Ka'imi Fairbairn Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Titans

31 Chandler Catanzaro Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

vs. Jaguars

32 Connor Barth Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games. Team Tennessee Titans

2 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

at Packers