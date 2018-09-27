Fantasy Football: Week 4 rankings

Andrew Luck or Baker Mayfield? Sony Michel or Kerryon Johnson? Is Larry Fitzgerald a viable start with a quarterback change in Arizona? Ben Standig's rankings offer an initial look at these and other scenarios entering Week 4.

Three weeks into the NFL season and a first-year starter (Pat Mahomes) is the quarterback to own, a consensus top-5 overall draft pick (David Johnson) seems stuck in the mud and a rookie wide receiver (Calvin Ridley) is outscoring the Pro Bowler (Julio Jones) on his own team. Now Patriots running back Rex Burkhead landed on Injured Reserve, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen popped up on the weekly injury report, and Doug Baldwin and Dalvin Cook are among the iffy players for Week 4. The Cardinals and Browns turning to rookie quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield respectively offers both hope and greater variance for those passing attacks. This game we call fantasy football, often fun and always maddening.

Here's a first look at the Week 4 position rankings. As a reminder, byes begin this week with the Redskins and Panthers.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC



2. Aaron Rodgers, GB



3. Drew Brees, NO



4. Matt Ryan, ATL



5. Tom Brady, NE



6. Philip Rivers, LAC



7. Deshaun Watson, HOU



8. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT



9. Russell Wilson, SEA



10. Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB



11. Jared Goff, LAR



12. Matthew Stafford, DET



13. Andy Dalton, CIN



14. Carson Wentz, PHI



15. Kirk Cousins, MIN



16. Andrew Luck, IND



17. Case Keenum, DEN



18. Eli Manning, NYG



19. Baker Mayfield, CLE



20. Ryan Tannehill, MIA



21. Joe Flacco, BAL



22. Blake Bortles, JAC



23. Mitch Trubisky, CHI



24. Derek Carr, OAK



25. Dak Prescott, DAL



26. C.J. Beathard, SF



27. Josh Allen, BUF



28. Marcus Mariota, TEN



29. Josh Rosen, ARI



30. Sam Darnold, NYJ





















































































































Story Continues

Running backs

1. Alvin Kamara, NO



2. Todd Gurley, LAR



3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL



4. Melvin Gordon, LAC



5. Saquon Barkley, NYG



6. James Conner, PIT



7. Jordan Howard, CHI



8. Kareem Hunt, KC



9. David Johnson, ARI



10. Giovani Bernard, CIN



11. Leonard Fournette, JAC



12. Tevin Coleman, ATL



13. Carlos Hyde, CLE



14. Marshawn Lynch, OAK



15. Lamar Miller, HOU



16. Alex Collins, BAL



17. Kenyan Drake, MIA



18. Chris Carson, SEA



19. Sony Michel, NE



20. Matt Breida, SF



21. Kerryon Johnson, DET



22. Dalvin Cook, MIN



23. Dion Lewis, TEN



24. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ



25. Phillip Lindsay, DEN



26. Royce Freeman, DEN



27. James White, NE



28. Austin Ekeler, LAC



29. Javorius Allen, BAL



30. Bilal Powell, NYJ



31. Peyton Barber, TB



32. Derrick Henry, TEN



33. Jamaal Williams, GB



34. Alfred Morris, SF



35. Corey Clement, PHI



36. Jordan Wilkins, IND



37. Latavius Murray, MIN



38. Aaron Jones, GB



39. Jay Ajayi, PHI



40. LeSean McCoy, BUF



41. Chris Ivory, BUF



42. Tarik Cohen, CHI



43. Nyheim Hines, IND



44. Devonta Freeman, ATL



45. T.J. Yeldon, JAC



46. Ty Montgomery, GB



47. Wendell Smallwood, PHI



48. Duke Johnson, CLE



49. Frank Gore, MIA



50. Ito Smith, ATL



51. LeGarrette Blount, DET



52. Rashaad Penny, SEA



53. Theo Riddick, DET



54. Chase Edmonds, ARI



55. Marlon Mack, IND



56. Jalen Richard, OAK



57. Doug Martin, OAK



58. Marcus Murphy, BUF



59. Devontae Booker, DEN



60. Darren Sproles, PHI













































































































































































































































Wide receivers

1. Michael Thomas, NO



2. Antonio Brown, PIT



3. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG



4. Julio Jones, ATL



5. Tyreek Hill, KC



6. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU



7. Keenan Allen, LAC



8. Davante Adams, GB



9. Mike Evans, TB



10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT



11. Adam Thielen, MIN



12. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN



13. A.J. Green, CIN



14. Jarvis Landry, CLE



15. Stefon Diggs, MIN



16. T.Y. Hilton, IND



17. Will Fuller, HOU



18. Brandin Cooks, LAR



19. Allen Robinson, CHI



20. Kenny Golladay, DET



21. Golden Tate, DET



22. Robert Woods, LAR



23. Demaryius Thomas, DEN



24. John Brown, BAL



25. Tyler Lockett, SEA



26. Sammy Watkins, KC



27. Sterling Shepard, NYG



28. Cooper Kupp, LAR



29. Marvin Jones, DET



30. Amari Cooper, OAK



31. Keelan Cole, JAC



32. Nelson Agholor, PHI



33. Tyler Boyd, CIN



34. Kenny Stills, MIA



35. Calvin Ridley, ATL



36. Chris Hogan, NE



37. DeSean Jackson, TB



38. Michael Crabtree, BAL



39. Corey Davis, TEN



40. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI



41. Mike Williams, LAC



42. Chris Godwin, TB



43. Randall Cobb, GB



44. Antonio Callaway, CLE



45. Quincy Enunwa, NYJ



46. Geronimo Allison, GB



47. Ted Ginn, NO



48. Jordy Nelson, OAK



49. Marquise Goodwin, SF



50. Dede Westbrook, JAC



51. Brandon Marshall, SEA



52. Alshon Jeffery, PHI



53. Kelvin Benjamin, BUF



54. Josh Gordon, NE



55. Ryan Grant, IND



56. Courtland Sutton, DEN



57. Mohamed Sanu, ATL



58. Tyrell Williams, LAC



59. Willie Snead, BAL



60. Christian Kirk, ARI



61. Pierre Garcon, SF



62. Cole Beasley, DAL



63. Devante Parker, MIA



64. Albert Wilson, MIA



65. Taylor Gabriel, CHI



66. Phillip Dorsett, NE



67. Robby Anderson, NYJ



68. Jaron Brown, SEA



69. Donte Moncrief, JAC



70. John Ross, CIN





















































































































































































































































































Tight ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE



2. Travis Kelce, KC



3. Zach Ertz, PHI



4. Jared Cook, OAK



5. Jimmy Graham, GB



6. Kyle Rudolph, MIN



7. Trey Burton, CHI



8. O.J. Howard, TB



9. Eric Ebron, IND



10. David Njoku, CLE



11. George Kittle, SF



12. Tyler Eifert, CIN



13. Benjamin Watson, NO



14. Vance McDonald, PIT



15. Austin Hooper, ATL



16. Jack Doyle, IND



17. Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI



18. Will Dissly, SEA



19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC



20. Dallas Goedert, PHI



21. Ryan Griffin, HOU



22. Jake Butt, DEN



23. Rhett Ellison, NYG



24. Mark Andrews, BAL



25. Nick Vannett, SEA

































































































Defenses

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC



2. Los Angeles Chargers, LAC



3. Green Bay Packers, GB



4. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI



5. Seattle Seahawks, SEA



6. Chicago Bears, CHI



7. Los Angeles Rams, LAR



8. Dallas Cowboys, DAL



9. Cleveland Browns, CLE



10. Houston Texans, HOU



11. Minnesota Vikings, MIN



12. Arizona Cardinals, ARI



13. New England Patriots, NE



14. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT



15. Baltimore Ravens, BAL



16. New Orleans Saints, NO



17. Indianapolis Colts, IND



18. Oakland Raiders, OAK



19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB



20. Tennessee Titans, TEN













































































Kickers

1. Harrison Butker, KC



2. Mason Crosby, GB



3. Matt Bryant, ATL



4. Stephen Gostkowski, NE



5. Justin Tucker, BAL



6. Caleb Sturgis, LAC



7. Wil Lutz, NO



8. Chris Boswell, PIT



9. Brandon McManus, DEN



10. Josh Lambo, JAC



11. Adam Vinatieri, IND



12. Sam Ficken, LAR



13. Cody Parkey, CHI



14. Jake Elliott, PHI



15. Randy Bullock, CIN



16. Matt Prater, DET



17. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU



18. Brett Maher, DAL



19. Dan Bailey, MIN



20. Aldrick Rosas, NYG











































































