Fantasy Football: Week 4 rankings
Three weeks into the NFL season and a first-year starter (Pat Mahomes) is the quarterback to own, a consensus top-5 overall draft pick (David Johnson) seems stuck in the mud and a rookie wide receiver (Calvin Ridley) is outscoring the Pro Bowler (Julio Jones) on his own team. Now Patriots running back Rex Burkhead landed on Injured Reserve, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen popped up on the weekly injury report, and Doug Baldwin and Dalvin Cook are among the iffy players for Week 4. The Cardinals and Browns turning to rookie quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield respectively offers both hope and greater variance for those passing attacks. This game we call fantasy football, often fun and always maddening.
Here's a first look at the Week 4 position rankings. As a reminder, byes begin this week with the Redskins and Panthers.
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC
2. Aaron Rodgers, GB
3. Drew Brees, NO
4. Matt Ryan, ATL
5. Tom Brady, NE
6. Philip Rivers, LAC
7. Deshaun Watson, HOU
8. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
9. Russell Wilson, SEA
10. Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
11. Jared Goff, LAR
12. Matthew Stafford, DET
13. Andy Dalton, CIN
14. Carson Wentz, PHI
15. Kirk Cousins, MIN
16. Andrew Luck, IND
17. Case Keenum, DEN
18. Eli Manning, NYG
19. Baker Mayfield, CLE
20. Ryan Tannehill, MIA
21. Joe Flacco, BAL
22. Blake Bortles, JAC
23. Mitch Trubisky, CHI
24. Derek Carr, OAK
25. Dak Prescott, DAL
26. C.J. Beathard, SF
27. Josh Allen, BUF
28. Marcus Mariota, TEN
29. Josh Rosen, ARI
30. Sam Darnold, NYJ
Running backs
1. Alvin Kamara, NO
2. Todd Gurley, LAR
3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
4. Melvin Gordon, LAC
5. Saquon Barkley, NYG
6. James Conner, PIT
7. Jordan Howard, CHI
8. Kareem Hunt, KC
9. David Johnson, ARI
10. Giovani Bernard, CIN
11. Leonard Fournette, JAC
12. Tevin Coleman, ATL
13. Carlos Hyde, CLE
14. Marshawn Lynch, OAK
15. Lamar Miller, HOU
16. Alex Collins, BAL
17. Kenyan Drake, MIA
18. Chris Carson, SEA
19. Sony Michel, NE
20. Matt Breida, SF
21. Kerryon Johnson, DET
22. Dalvin Cook, MIN
23. Dion Lewis, TEN
24. Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
25. Phillip Lindsay, DEN
26. Royce Freeman, DEN
27. James White, NE
28. Austin Ekeler, LAC
29. Javorius Allen, BAL
30. Bilal Powell, NYJ
31. Peyton Barber, TB
32. Derrick Henry, TEN
33. Jamaal Williams, GB
34. Alfred Morris, SF
35. Corey Clement, PHI
36. Jordan Wilkins, IND
37. Latavius Murray, MIN
38. Aaron Jones, GB
39. Jay Ajayi, PHI
40. LeSean McCoy, BUF
41. Chris Ivory, BUF
42. Tarik Cohen, CHI
43. Nyheim Hines, IND
44. Devonta Freeman, ATL
45. T.J. Yeldon, JAC
46. Ty Montgomery, GB
47. Wendell Smallwood, PHI
48. Duke Johnson, CLE
49. Frank Gore, MIA
50. Ito Smith, ATL
51. LeGarrette Blount, DET
52. Rashaad Penny, SEA
53. Theo Riddick, DET
54. Chase Edmonds, ARI
55. Marlon Mack, IND
56. Jalen Richard, OAK
57. Doug Martin, OAK
58. Marcus Murphy, BUF
59. Devontae Booker, DEN
60. Darren Sproles, PHI
Wide receivers
1. Michael Thomas, NO
2. Antonio Brown, PIT
3. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
4. Julio Jones, ATL
5. Tyreek Hill, KC
6. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
7. Keenan Allen, LAC
8. Davante Adams, GB
9. Mike Evans, TB
10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
11. Adam Thielen, MIN
12. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
13. A.J. Green, CIN
14. Jarvis Landry, CLE
15. Stefon Diggs, MIN
16. T.Y. Hilton, IND
17. Will Fuller, HOU
18. Brandin Cooks, LAR
19. Allen Robinson, CHI
20. Kenny Golladay, DET
21. Golden Tate, DET
22. Robert Woods, LAR
23. Demaryius Thomas, DEN
24. John Brown, BAL
25. Tyler Lockett, SEA
26. Sammy Watkins, KC
27. Sterling Shepard, NYG
28. Cooper Kupp, LAR
29. Marvin Jones, DET
30. Amari Cooper, OAK
31. Keelan Cole, JAC
32. Nelson Agholor, PHI
33. Tyler Boyd, CIN
34. Kenny Stills, MIA
35. Calvin Ridley, ATL
36. Chris Hogan, NE
37. DeSean Jackson, TB
38. Michael Crabtree, BAL
39. Corey Davis, TEN
40. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
41. Mike Williams, LAC
42. Chris Godwin, TB
43. Randall Cobb, GB
44. Antonio Callaway, CLE
45. Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
46. Geronimo Allison, GB
47. Ted Ginn, NO
48. Jordy Nelson, OAK
49. Marquise Goodwin, SF
50. Dede Westbrook, JAC
51. Brandon Marshall, SEA
52. Alshon Jeffery, PHI
53. Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
54. Josh Gordon, NE
55. Ryan Grant, IND
56. Courtland Sutton, DEN
57. Mohamed Sanu, ATL
58. Tyrell Williams, LAC
59. Willie Snead, BAL
60. Christian Kirk, ARI
61. Pierre Garcon, SF
62. Cole Beasley, DAL
63. Devante Parker, MIA
64. Albert Wilson, MIA
65. Taylor Gabriel, CHI
66. Phillip Dorsett, NE
67. Robby Anderson, NYJ
68. Jaron Brown, SEA
69. Donte Moncrief, JAC
70. John Ross, CIN
Tight ends
1. Rob Gronkowski, NE
2. Travis Kelce, KC
3. Zach Ertz, PHI
4. Jared Cook, OAK
5. Jimmy Graham, GB
6. Kyle Rudolph, MIN
7. Trey Burton, CHI
8. O.J. Howard, TB
9. Eric Ebron, IND
10. David Njoku, CLE
11. George Kittle, SF
12. Tyler Eifert, CIN
13. Benjamin Watson, NO
14. Vance McDonald, PIT
15. Austin Hooper, ATL
16. Jack Doyle, IND
17. Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
18. Will Dissly, SEA
19. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
20. Dallas Goedert, PHI
21. Ryan Griffin, HOU
22. Jake Butt, DEN
23. Rhett Ellison, NYG
24. Mark Andrews, BAL
25. Nick Vannett, SEA
Defenses
1. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC
2. Los Angeles Chargers, LAC
3. Green Bay Packers, GB
4. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI
5. Seattle Seahawks, SEA
6. Chicago Bears, CHI
7. Los Angeles Rams, LAR
8. Dallas Cowboys, DAL
9. Cleveland Browns, CLE
10. Houston Texans, HOU
11. Minnesota Vikings, MIN
12. Arizona Cardinals, ARI
13. New England Patriots, NE
14. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT
15. Baltimore Ravens, BAL
16. New Orleans Saints, NO
17. Indianapolis Colts, IND
18. Oakland Raiders, OAK
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB
20. Tennessee Titans, TEN
Kickers
1. Harrison Butker, KC
2. Mason Crosby, GB
3. Matt Bryant, ATL
4. Stephen Gostkowski, NE
5. Justin Tucker, BAL
6. Caleb Sturgis, LAC
7. Wil Lutz, NO
8. Chris Boswell, PIT
9. Brandon McManus, DEN
10. Josh Lambo, JAC
11. Adam Vinatieri, IND
12. Sam Ficken, LAR
13. Cody Parkey, CHI
14. Jake Elliott, PHI
15. Randy Bullock, CIN
16. Matt Prater, DET
17. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU
18. Brett Maher, DAL
19. Dan Bailey, MIN
20. Aldrick Rosas, NYG