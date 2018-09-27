Fantasy Football: Week 4 rankings

Ben Standig
NBC Sports Washington
<p>Andrew Luck or Baker Mayfield? Sony Michel or Kerryon Johnson? Is Larry Fitzgerald a viable start with a quarterback change in Arizona? Ben Standig's rankings offer an initial look at these and other scenarios entering Week 4.</p>

Three weeks into the NFL season and a first-year starter (Pat Mahomes) is the quarterback to own, a consensus top-5 overall draft pick (David Johnson) seems stuck in the mud and a rookie wide receiver (Calvin Ridley) is outscoring the Pro Bowler (Julio Jones) on his own team. Now Patriots running back Rex Burkhead landed on Injured Reserve, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen popped up on the weekly injury report, and Doug Baldwin and Dalvin Cook are among the iffy players for Week 4. The Cardinals and Browns turning to rookie quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield respectively offers both hope and greater variance for those passing attacks. This game we call fantasy football, often fun and always maddening. 

Here's a first look at the Week 4 position rankings. As a reminder, byes begin this week with the Redskins and Panthers.

Quarterbacks

1.  Patrick Mahomes, KC
 
2.  Aaron Rodgers, GB
 
3.  Drew Brees, NO
 
4.  Matt Ryan, ATL
 
5.  Tom Brady, NE
 
6.  Philip Rivers, LAC
 
7.  Deshaun Watson, HOU
 
8.  Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
 
9.  Russell Wilson, SEA
 
10.  Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
 
11.  Jared Goff, LAR
 
12.  Matthew Stafford, DET
 
13.  Andy Dalton, CIN
 
14.  Carson Wentz, PHI
 
15.  Kirk Cousins, MIN
 
16.  Andrew Luck, IND
 
17.  Case Keenum, DEN
 
18.  Eli Manning, NYG
 
19.  Baker Mayfield, CLE
 
20.  Ryan Tannehill, MIA
 
21.  Joe Flacco, BAL
 
22.  Blake Bortles, JAC
 
23.  Mitch Trubisky, CHI
 
24.  Derek Carr, OAK
 
25.  Dak Prescott, DAL
 
26.  C.J. Beathard, SF
 
27.  Josh Allen, BUF
 
28.  Marcus Mariota, TEN
 
29.  Josh Rosen, ARI
 
30.  Sam Darnold, NYJ

























































Running backs

1.  Alvin Kamara, NO
 
2.  Todd Gurley, LAR
 
3.  Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
 
4.  Melvin Gordon, LAC
 
5.  Saquon Barkley, NYG
 
6.  James Conner, PIT
 
7.  Jordan Howard, CHI
 
8.  Kareem Hunt, KC
 
9.  David Johnson, ARI
 
10.  Giovani Bernard, CIN
 
11.  Leonard Fournette, JAC
 
12.  Tevin Coleman, ATL
 
13.  Carlos Hyde, CLE
 
14.  Marshawn Lynch, OAK
 
15.  Lamar Miller, HOU
 
16.  Alex Collins, BAL
 
17.  Kenyan Drake, MIA
 
18.  Chris Carson, SEA
 
19.  Sony Michel, NE
 
20.  Matt Breida, SF
 
21.  Kerryon Johnson, DET
 
22.  Dalvin Cook, MIN
 
23.  Dion Lewis, TEN
 
24.  Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
 
25.  Phillip Lindsay, DEN
 
26.  Royce Freeman, DEN
 
27.  James White, NE
 
28.  Austin Ekeler, LAC
 
29.  Javorius Allen, BAL
 
30.  Bilal Powell, NYJ
 
31.  Peyton Barber, TB
 
32.  Derrick Henry, TEN
 
33.  Jamaal Williams, GB
 
34.  Alfred Morris, SF
 
35.  Corey Clement, PHI
 
36.  Jordan Wilkins, IND
 
37.  Latavius Murray, MIN
 
38.  Aaron Jones, GB
 
39.  Jay Ajayi, PHI
 
40.  LeSean McCoy, BUF
 
41.  Chris Ivory, BUF
 
42.  Tarik Cohen, CHI
 
43.  Nyheim Hines, IND
 
44.  Devonta Freeman, ATL
 
45.  T.J. Yeldon, JAC
 
46.  Ty Montgomery, GB
 
47.  Wendell Smallwood, PHI
 
48.  Duke Johnson, CLE
 
49.  Frank Gore, MIA
 
50.  Ito Smith, ATL
 
51.  LeGarrette Blount, DET
 
52.  Rashaad Penny, SEA
 
53.  Theo Riddick, DET
 
54.  Chase Edmonds, ARI
 
55.  Marlon Mack, IND
 
56.  Jalen Richard, OAK
 
57.  Doug Martin, OAK
 
58.  Marcus Murphy, BUF
 
59.  Devontae Booker, DEN
 
60.  Darren Sproles, PHI





















































































































Wide receivers

1.  Michael Thomas, NO
 
2.  Antonio Brown, PIT
 
3.  Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
 
4.  Julio Jones, ATL
 
5.  Tyreek Hill, KC
 
6.  DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
 
7.  Keenan Allen, LAC
 
8.  Davante Adams, GB
 
9.  Mike Evans, TB
 
10.  JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
 
11.  Adam Thielen, MIN
 
12.  Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
 
13.  A.J. Green, CIN
 
14.  Jarvis Landry, CLE
 
15.  Stefon Diggs, MIN
 
16.  T.Y. Hilton, IND
 
17.  Will Fuller, HOU
 
18.  Brandin Cooks, LAR
 
19.  Allen Robinson, CHI
 
20.  Kenny Golladay, DET
 
21.  Golden Tate, DET
 
22.  Robert Woods, LAR
 
23.  Demaryius Thomas, DEN
 
24.  John Brown, BAL
 
25.  Tyler Lockett, SEA
 
26.  Sammy Watkins, KC
 
27.  Sterling Shepard, NYG
 
28.  Cooper Kupp, LAR
 
29.  Marvin Jones, DET
 
30.  Amari Cooper, OAK
 
31.  Keelan Cole, JAC
 
32.  Nelson Agholor, PHI
 
33.  Tyler Boyd, CIN
 
34.  Kenny Stills, MIA
 
35.  Calvin Ridley, ATL
 
36.  Chris Hogan, NE
 
37.  DeSean Jackson, TB
 
38.  Michael Crabtree, BAL
 
39.  Corey Davis, TEN
 
40.  Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
 
41.  Mike Williams, LAC
 
42.  Chris Godwin, TB
 
43.  Randall Cobb, GB
 
44.  Antonio Callaway, CLE
 
45.  Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
 
46.  Geronimo Allison, GB
 
47.  Ted Ginn, NO
 
48.  Jordy Nelson, OAK
 
49.  Marquise Goodwin, SF
 
50.  Dede Westbrook, JAC
 
51.  Brandon Marshall, SEA
 
52.  Alshon Jeffery, PHI
 
53.  Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
 
54.  Josh Gordon, NE
 
55.  Ryan Grant, IND
 
56.  Courtland Sutton, DEN
 
57.  Mohamed Sanu, ATL
 
58.  Tyrell Williams, LAC
 
59.  Willie Snead, BAL
 
60.  Christian Kirk, ARI
 
61.  Pierre Garcon, SF
 
62.  Cole Beasley, DAL
 
63.  Devante Parker, MIA
 
64.  Albert Wilson, MIA
 
65.  Taylor Gabriel, CHI
 
66.  Phillip Dorsett, NE
 
67.  Robby Anderson, NYJ
 
68.  Jaron Brown, SEA
 
69.  Donte Moncrief, JAC
 
70.  John Ross, CIN









































































































































Tight ends

1.  Rob Gronkowski, NE
 
2.  Travis Kelce, KC
 
3.  Zach Ertz, PHI
 
4.  Jared Cook, OAK
 
5.  Jimmy Graham, GB
 
6.  Kyle Rudolph, MIN
 
7.  Trey Burton, CHI
 
8.  O.J. Howard, TB
 
9.  Eric Ebron, IND
 
10.  David Njoku, CLE
 
11.  George Kittle, SF
 
12.  Tyler Eifert, CIN
 
13.  Benjamin Watson, NO
 
14.  Vance McDonald, PIT
 
15.  Austin Hooper, ATL
 
16.  Jack Doyle, IND
 
17.  Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
 
18.  Will Dissly, SEA
 
19.  Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
 
20.  Dallas Goedert, PHI
 
21.  Ryan Griffin, HOU
 
22.  Jake Butt, DEN
 
23.  Rhett Ellison, NYG
 
24.  Mark Andrews, BAL
 
25.  Nick Vannett, SEA















































Defenses

1.  Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC
 
2.  Los Angeles Chargers, LAC
 
3.  Green Bay Packers, GB
 
4.  Philadelphia Eagles, PHI
 
5.  Seattle Seahawks, SEA
 
6.  Chicago Bears, CHI
 
7.  Los Angeles Rams, LAR
 
8.  Dallas Cowboys, DAL
 
9.  Cleveland Browns, CLE
 
10.  Houston Texans, HOU
 
11.  Minnesota Vikings, MIN
 
12.  Arizona Cardinals, ARI
 
13.  New England Patriots, NE
 
14.  Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT
 
15.  Baltimore Ravens, BAL
 
16.  New Orleans Saints, NO
 
17.  Indianapolis Colts, IND
 
18.  Oakland Raiders, OAK
 
19.  Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB
 
20.  Tennessee Titans, TEN





































Kickers

1.  Harrison Butker, KC
 
2.  Mason Crosby, GB
 
3.  Matt Bryant, ATL
 
4.  Stephen Gostkowski, NE
 
5.  Justin Tucker, BAL
 
6.  Caleb Sturgis, LAC
 
7.  Wil Lutz, NO
 
8.  Chris Boswell, PIT
 
9.  Brandon McManus, DEN
 
10.  Josh Lambo, JAC
 
11.  Adam Vinatieri, IND
 
12.  Sam Ficken, LAR
 
13.  Cody Parkey, CHI
 
14.  Jake Elliott, PHI
 
15.  Randy Bullock, CIN
 
16.  Matt Prater, DET
 
17.  Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU
 
18.  Brett Maher, DAL
 
19.  Dan Bailey, MIN
 
20.  Aldrick Rosas, NYG





































