Fantasy Football Week 4: Kicker rankings

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo currently ranks as the top-scoring fantasy kicker through three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. How many of us saw that coming? To put things in perspective, Koo's 36 fantasy points are 11 more than the top-ranked kicker of the draft season, Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker.

Of course, no one is saying Koo is better than Tucker (Tucker might be the GOAT kicker), but it's hard to ignore just how much opportunity matters when it comes to fantasy kicking. To keep the comparison of Koo-Tucker, 2022, going, Koo has a whopping nine field-goal attempts to Tucker's 3.

Koo has hit on seven of those nine attempts, with a long of 54 yards; Tucker has hit all three of his attempts with a long of 56.

The top-fantasy kicker through three weeks? Younghoe Koo. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It's been long agreed upon that, when drafting a fantasy kicker, it's best to seek out kickers who play on the best offenses in the NFL. Yet, what happens when that offense is a little too good?

The Ravens have been scoring at will — Lamar Jackson already has 10 passing touchdowns — and when those TDs are coming in bunches it limits the field-goal attempts for a kicker; all they get are the extra points fo all those touchdowns.

The Falcons' offense hasn't been a juggernaut but it hasn't been a pushover either, which actually strengthens the floor of someone like Koo, who gets a lot more attempts by virtue of his team stalling out in the red zone.

It's something to think about for this season and beyond; what truly helps a fantasy kicker into the upper echelon. Is it skill? Is it ecosystem? Or is it simply the opportunity for more volume?

Here are the kickers — check out where Koo and the rest of the Ks landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 4:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

