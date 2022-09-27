Fantasy Football Week 4: FLEX rankings

If you're a fantasy manager who's looking for signs that you can trust Rashaad Penny to produce big in your lineup, you sure don't seem to be getting them. Sure, Penny is seemingly the clear RB1 in Seattle after pacing the Seahawks' backfield Sunday with 14 carries and 66 yards while Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (who exited early with an injury) combined for seven rushes and 47 yards — but what good is that in this offense right now?

Only three teams have fewer rushing yards than the Seahawks (224) after three weeks, and just four teams have mustered fewer total yards of offense than Seattle.

Just two teams in the NFL — the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers — have run fewer offensive plays than the Seahawks (55 per game) have so far. And they're actually letting Geno Smith cook.

The opportunities just haven't always been there for Penny. Could more chances be coming this week?

[Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

If pondering Penny as a FLEX play, his matchup this week against the Detroit Lions isn't the worst to consider. The Lions enter Week 4 allowing 142.3 rushing yards per game (sixth-worst in the NFL) and their defense ranks bottom five in total yards allowed so far.

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny appears to have a favorable matchup in fantasy this week. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Penny is our analysts' 45th-ranked FLEX option this week as the RB26, and he sees a wide range of value from our crew — ranking as high as No. 27 and as low as No. 68.

His half-PPR scoring outputs have gone as follows: 7.7 in Week 1, 1.5 in Week 2 and 7.4 in Week 3. Here's hoping he avoids another dip should you roll the dice on the Seahawks' RB this week.

Here's the FLEX position — check out where Penny and the rest of the FLEX options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 4:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

