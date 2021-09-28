Fantasy Football: Week 4 defense rankings

The Buffalo Bills are receiving headlines recently due to Josh Allen's otherworldly Week 3 exploits. After Week 4, however, we could be talking about the Bills defense.

Buffalo's stop unit will get the (pleasure?) of taking on the Houston Texans in Week 4. That's a Texans team reeling from an absolute dismantling at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, and a squad rolling out unproven, unheralded rookie quarterback, Davis Mills.

In other words, this game could get ugly fast.

Check out the Bills and the rest of the fantasy defenses in our Week 4 rankings.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

