Fantasy football Week 4 buy low, sell high: Time to unload Sony Michel

Through three weeks of the season, it's only natural as a fantasy football owner to overreact to strong starts and panic about slow starts. Your job is to take advantage of your league mates' overreactions and pull off trades that will help you build a championship-contending roster.

That's what we like to call the buy-low, sell-high method. Chances are, you have multiple players on your roster who can be used as trade chips to help you get the best bang for your buck. So without further ado, here are some players you should consider trading for or parting ways with entering Week 4:

BUY LOW

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers losing Big Ben hurts, no doubt, but Conner is far too talented to have these struggles continue. He faced the solid run defenses in the Patriots, Seahawks, and 49ers through the first three weeks and gets a porous Bengals D in Week 4. Look for him to get back on the right track sooner rather than later.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

A bad case of fumbleitis the last couple of weeks landed Carson in the doghouse for most of Sunday's game, but this is an anomaly for Seattle's lead back. Carson had only three fumbles all of last season. Try to trade for him now, as this is the lowest his value will be all year.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Freeman seems to have lost some of the burst he once had, but the volume is still very much there in a high-powered offense. It's hard to believe his production will dip any lower than what it's been through the first three weeks.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

After another quiet week, the Adams owner in your league might be ready to part ways with Aaron Rodgers' top target. If so, take advantage of the opportunity and get this elite wideout on your roster ASAP.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

When Hill returns from his injury, he's a potential league winner. There's a chance the current Hill owner in your league is losing patience with him, so shoot them an offer and see if you can work something out.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Woods is overlooked thanks to teammates Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, but he shouldn't be. He was targeted 13 times in Week 1 and eight times in Week 3. His disappearing act in Week 2 was a clear outlier as he ranked 16th among all NFL pass-catchers in targets last season (130). After a pair of underwhelming performances, you probably can get Woods at an attractive price.

SELL HIGH

Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

The Patriots running game already was scuffling before James Develin's injury. Now, it faces even more of an uphill battle with the veteran fullback on injured reserve. Not to mention, there are so many mouths to feed in New England's backfield and the offense as a whole. Michel tops the "sell high" list this week. Do it now, because you probably won't get the same value in return after this week.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Touchdowns have made Henry one of the top fantasy running backs to begin the season, but it's unsustainable. To put it simply, the Titans offense just isn't very good. You'll get a nice haul if you can unload Henry right now, so consider doing that before the weekend.

Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

The Broncos offense is struggling and Lindsay is stuck in a timeshare with Royce Freeman. While Lindsay undoubtedly is a talented back, he's an unreliable fantasy option going forward and you should cut ties with him coming off his strong Week 3 performance.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Agholor has put together two straight impressive performances, and that's exactly why you should place him on the trading block now and not a minute later. All signs point to Alshon Jeffery returning in Week 4, and when DeSean Jackson returns from his injury Agholor won't get the target volume to continue putting up these numbers.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

When Tyreek Hill returns, Robinson's value will take a massive hit. If you have other solid wide receiver/flex options on your roster, you should sell him high while you still can.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

This clearly has become a run-first offense, and Diggs' value has suffered as a result. You might still be able to get one of your league mates to bite on a trade offer due to his big name, but I wouldn't wait much longer to pull the trigger. Another poor showing and he's going to be stuck on your bench for quite a while.

