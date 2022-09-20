Fantasy Football Week 3: WR rankings

Amon-Ra St. Brown is very much here to stay. The Lions wide receiver was a fantasy football force on Sunday, finishing as the No. 5 overall scorer (34.90) after a monster performance: nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, plus 68 rushing yards in a win against the Commanders.

He is on a historic tear, having now joined Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown as just the third player in NFL history to record at least eight receptions in eight consecutive games.

St. Brown is WR3 overall in fantasy scoring right now, behind only the likes of Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

How else can we sing this guy's praises? St. Brown is "pretty much the most predictable great player in football," as our own Andy Behrens puts it.

And that player takes aim at an NFL record in Week 3 when Detroit encounters a Minnesota Vikings pass defense that has allowed the sixth-most receptions (52) through two games.

Keep riding the St. Brown wave, folks.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is on a historic run and making fantasy managers very happy along the way. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

St. Brown is the No. 7 receiver in our analysts' WR rankings for this week, with two of them ranking him sixth at the position.

Our analysts reached a consensus 1-2 for Week 3, ranking Cooper Kupp (at Arizona) and Justin Jefferson (vs. Detroit) at the very top.

Davante Adams (at Tennessee), Diggs (at Miami) and Ja'Marr Chase (at the New York Jets) round out the top five.

Diggs is coming off the most prolific fantasy performance by a receiver so far this season, posting a whopping 38.80 points (12 catches, 148 yards, three TDs) in Buffalo's Monday night beatdown of the Titans to finish behind only Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa among the week's top scorers.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where St. Brown and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

