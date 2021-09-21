Fantasy Football: Week 3 wide receiver rankings

The Seattle Seahawks offense has been high-flying to start the season, scoring 58 points through two games.

Unfortunately, that hasn't exactly resulted in monster production for star receiver, DK Metcalf.

While Tyler Lockett and Chris Carson has been feasting, Metcalf's fantasy managers have been left somewhat wanting. He did score in Week 1 but had just four catches. He had a huge target share in Week 2, but that resulted in just six catches for 53 scoreless yards.

When will the huge Metcalf game arrive?

Check out where Metcalf lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 3:

