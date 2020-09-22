Fantasy Football: Week 3 waiver wire offers plenty of options

The 2020 fantasy football season has not gone as planned for many due to the overabundance of injuries across the NFL, which is just par for the course. Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Courtland Sutton, to name a few, all suffered serious injuries that are likely altering the complexion of your league.

There are two ways fantasy managers can approach these massive blows:

You can say “woe is me” and throw the towel in on the season. You can grind it out on the waiver wire and pull it together.

I don’t know about you, but option No. 2 seems like the way to go. Here are the players rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues or less I recommend targeting on the wire this week.

RB Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers (26% rostered on Yahoo)

A really great opportunity has fallen right into the lap of Jerick McKinnon. Originally signed by the 49ers to be the team’s lead back, McKinnon has missed each of the past two seasons dealing with injuries. Now, injuries have given the running back an opportunity to shine.

With RB Raheem Mostert unlikely to play this Sunday because of an MCL sprain and RB Tevin Coleman expected to miss multiple weeks, McKinnon looks poised to assume an expanded role. He has played well this season, averaging 13.4 yards per touch on nine touches thus far. He’s a locked-in flex play with RB2 upside in Mostert and Coleman’s absence.

With Raheem Mostert out, The Jet Jerick Mckinnon stepping up big time for the #49ers pic.twitter.com/GoBqfsy5Oz — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 20, 2020

RB Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (8% rostered on Yahoo)

McCaffrey’s high-ankle sprain is likely going to cost him 4-6 weeks, a crushing blow for those who selected him first overall. Replacing him is Mike Davis, and chances are if you don’t have a high waiver priority or a ton of FAAB stashed away, you’re not landing him.

Now Davis isn’t a special talent by any stretch, but he showed last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he can do what’s asked of him. He brought in all eight of his targets for 74 yards while adding just one rush for one yard. As I mentioned, he’s not a transcendent player, but he’s one with an opportunity. He’s a flex start this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (16% rostered on Yahoo)

Gaskin has emerged as the lead running back in Miami’s backfield. Through two weeks, he’s dominated the snap share, appearing on 64.2 percent of the team’s offensive plays. He’s also a very decisive, north-south runner, registering a 2.66 efficiency rating, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the second-lowest mark in the NFL (which is a good thing). He also has the 10th-best rushing yards over expected per attempt at 1.44. That places him far ahead of Matt Breida (-0.44) and Jordan Howard (-0.86). He’s serviceable as a flex option this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with an opportunity to grow into an RB2.

RB Devonta Freeman, New York Giants (15% rostered on Yahoo)

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The expectation is Devonta Freeman will sign with the #Giants, provided all goes well with COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/Ig9aB3rLcV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 22, 2020

The expectation is that Devonta Freeman will sign with the Giants, serving as the replacement for Barkley who is out with a torn ACL. Freeman has a long resume, which features a successful six-year stint as the lead back on the Atlanta Falcons. The 28-year-old will likely operate as New York’s top RB, which may not be the most rewarding situation for fantasy managers. He’ll be an RB3 this week against the 49ers.

View photos Devonta Freeman will replace Saquon Barkley as the New York Giants' top running back. Go get him on the waiver wire in your fantasy football leagues. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) More

WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (23% rostered on Yahoo)

Last week I told fantasy managers to go out and add Russell Gage. For those who listened, you’re welcome. For those who didn’t, you still have a chance to do so.

