Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Pickups: Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen injuries, LeGarrette Blount 'benching' affect waiver wire

Tight end depth will be tested with injuries to Rob Gronkowski and Greg Olsen, while Rob Kelley and LeGarrette Blount owners will likely be looking for a new RB after this week's games. Get the latest updates as we profile the top waiver wire pickups for Week 3.

The NFL's opening week saw a couple huge injuries and breakout performances that caused a waiver wire stampede. It happens every season. This week was short on the breakout performances (Chris Carson notwithstanding), but injuries to Rob Gronkowski (groin), Greg Olsen (foot), Jordan Reed (chest), and (briefly) Jimmy Graham (leg) will likely cause more than a few fantasy owners to search for tight ends, and LeGarrette Blount's surprising 'demotion' means there's (probably) a new starting running back out there (Darren Sproles? Wendell Smallwood?). Same possibly goes for the Rob Kelley injury situation in Washington (Samaje Perine? Chris Thompson?). That leads to some uninspiring -- but necessary -- top waiver wire pickups for Week 3.

Chances are, you won't want to use a high waiver claim on a tight end, as there aren't many inspiring options, but with so many owners likely looking for a new starter, you might have to make a move just to reserve the best of the worst.

A few running backs and wide receivers had intriguing performances in Week 2, though a few garbage-time opportunists will make it tough to discern between the finds and the frauds. If you managed to avoid the TE carnage, this is probably a good week to save your waiver claim and target players in free agency.

Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles. Is Sproles the Eagles' "feature back?" Probably not. He is 5-6 and 34 years old, after all. But one thing seems clear -- LeGarrette Blount is not coach Doug Pederson's preferred option as Philadelphia's primary runner. After Sunday morning reports of Blount having a "reduced role", the veteran back received zero touches. Sproles rushed 10 times for 48 yards and caught two of five targets for 30 yards. Again, it seems unlikely he's going to to be Philadelphia's "RB1", but with Wendell Smallwood (three carries, four yards) barely involved and Corey Clement failing to touch the ball, Sproles is your best bet right now. Both he and Smallwood are worth pickups.





Dwayne Allen, TE, Patriots. Allen has been a non-factor in New England's first two games, catching zero of his three targets. But with Rob Gronkowski nursing a sore groin, Allen could step into a major role. Martellus Bennett was in a similar situation with New England last season, and he finished the year as the No. 7 fantasy TE despite Gronk suiting up for eight games. Bennett is likely a better player than Allen, but with how banged up the Pats receiving corps is, he won't just be an afterthought if Gronk misses time.

Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers. Ed Dickson is Carolina's backup tight end, but Funchess seemed to pick up the slack for the injured Greg Olsen. The third-year pro out of Michigan (where he actually played a little tight end) caught four of seven targets for 68 yards against the Bills. Funchess certainly has the size to be a red-zone threat, and it's likely he'll start seeing more targets. It doesn't hurt that Carolina plays the Saints next week, either.

Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins and Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins. Thompson is a known commodity in PPR circles, but he had a Week 2 that any standard league owner would envy, finishing with 106 total yards and two scores against the Rams. Thompson was doing work even when Rob Kelley was in the game, but with Kelley leaving early because of a rib injury, Thompson looks even more appealing. Perine is more likely to operate as Washington's primary back, shown by his 21 carries and 67 yards, but given his preseason fumbling problems, he will still cede a decent amount of touches to Thompson. Both are worth picking up, with Perine having the higher ceiling if the Redskins let him loose.

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked up Carson last week, and even with Thomas Rawls active, Carson led Seattle in carries (20) and rushing yards (93). Eddie Lacy was a healthy scratch, so it's really just Rawls that Carson has to contend with. If he doesn't already, there's a good chance the rookie out of Oklahoma State has this backfield to himself at some point this year.

For more potential waiver wire pickups, including Week 3 D/ST streamers, sleeper WRs, and more TE fill-ins, check out our full waiver wire list.