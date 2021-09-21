Fantasy Football: Week 3 tight end rankings

What's up with Mark Andrews?

After signing a nice contract extension this offseason, the Ravens' star tight end has had a relatively quiet start to the season.

It hasn't been a terrible start by any means — he's been targeted five times in both his games — but he's yet to surpass 60 yards, nor has he scored a touchdown. An odd start indeed, especially when you consider Andrews' propensity for scoring and his role as one of Lamar Jackson's top targets.

Fantasy managers are no doubt hoping for that big game to arrive, and it could come as soon as Week 3 against the Lions' weak defense.

Check out where Andrews lands on our analysts' Week 3 rankings for the tight end position.

