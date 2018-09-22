Fantasy Football: Week 3 starts and sits

Ben Standig offers up some players to use and those to avoid in Week 3 including Demaryius Thomas playing in Baltimore Sunday.

Here are your start and sit options for Week 3. Also, take a look at the Week 3 position-by-position rankings. Good luck out there.

Quarterbacks

Start – Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Steelers. The Fitzmagic cast spells on opposing defenses in the opening two games as the journeyman passers set an impressive bar for all fantasy football players. The spotlight goes next level with a Monday night matchup against a Pittsburgh squad (0-1-1) seeking its first win. The Steelers enter Week 3 allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. There's certainly a chance Fitzpatrick turns back into a pumpkin – or at least the average QB he's largely been during his career – but momentum and matchup makes for a good opportunity.

Sit – Dak Prescott at Seahawks. Carson Wentz making his return to the field for the first time since last season's ACL injury is the obvious don't use call, but let's go down the PSA route. Even you blind-homer Dallas fans realize your guy should be glued to the bench, right? Actually, considering Prescott has one touchdown, 330 passing yards total through two games and limited receiver options, it's conceivable if not likely there are better options (Ryan Tannehill? Blake Bortles?) on the waiver wire. Don't expect an uptick in production this seek as Dallas plays guest in Seattle's first game home game of the season.

Running backs

Start – Giovani Bernard at Panthers. Here comes a workload rise for Bernard with Joe Mixon (knee) sidelined. Though a downgrade for the Bengals', fantasy owners shouldn't expect a noticeable drop. Bernard produced throughout his career when receiving ample touches, a scenario that happens Sunday. With at least 15 touches in Cincinnati's final five games last season, the dual threat had 11, 19, 13, 29 and 13 fantasy points in PPR formats. Even though Carolina is stout against the run, Bernard ranks a borderline RB1 in Week 3.

Sit –Chris Carson vs. Cowboys. There's a backfield split with rookie Raashad Penny occurring, a scenario frustrating for Carson owners who bought into the preseason hype. There's facing a Dallas defense that held Saquon Barkley to 28 yards on 11 carries last week (The rookie also had 14 receptions, of course). It might not be conceivable to bench Carson depending on other options. Just don't get hyped for this matchup.

Wide receivers

Start – Dante Pettis at Chiefs. This deep cut depends on whether Marquise Goodwin missed a second consecutive game. The 49ers face a Chiefs defense giving up gobs of aerial production through two games, including four touchdowns to wide receivers and a league-worst 40 receptions. Only three receptions on the season and just a 1-for-35 line last week, but Pettis scored a TD in the opener. If Goodwin plays and Pettis' snaps drop yet you still seek a long shot play, consider Josh Doctson a hold-your-nose flyer. Washington is dealing with injuries at receiver. Tight end Jordan Reed only played half the snaps during the first two weeks. Green Bay is allowing the fourth-most wide receiver production in PPR formats.

Sit – Demaryius Thomas at Ravens. Until proven otherwise Thomas' reputation trumps reality. Emmanuel Sanders is the Denver receiver putting up quality numbers (14 receptions for 231 yards vs. 11 and 81 for Thomas). As Rotoworld's Evan Silva notes, receivers are torching Baltimore's slot corner Tavon Young. The slot is where Sanders lines up often and where Broncos quarterback Case Keenum will look.

Tight ends

Start – O.J. Howard vs. Steelers. Either tight end in this matchup works for owners in need, but Howard's potential easily trumps Jesse James. Five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in two games more than works, but is particularly impressive considering six total targets. The lack of balls thrown his way is a bit concerning, but the Steelers allowed the fifth most points to fantasy tight ends through two weeks. Good chance Tampa Bay gets Howard more involved.

Sit – Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Titans. Despite dealing with a core muscle injury, Seferian-Jenkins wasn't listed on Friday's injury report. That means he's available to face a Tennessee defense that allowed opposing tight ends four receptions for 51 yards over its first two games. There's always hope for a touchdown, but between ASJ's limited production (averaging 3 for 24) and the Titans' solid work, look elsewhere if possible.

Defenses

Start– Cowboys at Seahawks. Russell Wilson has been sacked 12 times on the season and thrown three interceptions. Even if Seattle pulls off its first win of the season, Dallas' defense should post solid fantasy numbers.

Sit – Chargers at Rams. One of these Los Angeles teams is allowing opposing defenses a mere 2.5 fantasy points. That team has Jared Goff at quarterback. The Chargers teed off on Buffalo last week. Things won't come nearly as easily against the NFC West favorite.