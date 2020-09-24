Fantasy football Week 3 starts and sits: N'Keal Harry's time is now originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't take long for reality to set in this season.

Week 2 saw a host of fantasy football studs suffer serious injuries, leaving managers scrambling to find replacements and fill roster vacancies.

Week 3 starts Thursday night with Dolphins-Jaguars, though, so now is the time to decide who to roll with this weekend.

Here are NBC Sports Boston's starts and sits for Week 3:

Starts

Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Yes, a Jaguars quarterback actually attempted 45 passes in a game last week, and there's a good chance Minshew will pass plenty in Week 3: The Miami Dolphins just allowed 417 passing yards and four touchdowns to Bills QB Josh Allen.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Aaron Jones ran all over the Detroit Lions' hapless defense last Sunday. Drake has gotten 40 touches over his first two games, so expect Arizona to feed him early and often in what could be a big day on the ground for the Cardinals.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler is still looking for his first touchdown of 2020, and there's a good chance that comes against a Carolina Panthers defense that's allowed six touchdowns to running backs over the first two weeks. Volume shouldn't be an issue for Ekeler, either.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team: McLaurin is Washington's clear No. 1 target and benefited with a seven-catch, 125-yard performance last Sunday. He has a very high floor in Week 3 against a Cleveland Browns team that defends the run better than the pass.

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots: Can Cam Newton help unlock Harry's potential? The second-year wideout saw a career-high 12 targets from Newton in Week 2 and looks like a legitimate option in New England's passing attack. If the Patriots opt to save Newton's legs and take a more pass-heavy approach against the Raiders in Week 3, Harry could have another big day.

Sits

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams: Goff's three-touchdown effort against the Eagles was a great sign that he still can be a legitimate fantasy quarterback. Just don't expect a repeat of Week 2 when his Rams face a stout Bills secondary.

David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans: The good news is that Johnson is getting consistent touches. The bad news is he averaged 3.1 yards per carry last week and may not find much more daylight versus a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that shut down Saquon Barkley in Week 1.

Dion Lewis, RB, New York Giants: Initial reports suggest Lewis will be New York's No. 1 option to replace Barkley. But new signing Devonta Freeman and backup Wayne Gallman also are in the mix, and the Giants don't run the ball enough to warrant starting any of their backs in Week 3 until their roles are more defined.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns: The Browns' passing attack has been decidedly underwhelming so far, as Landry's eight catches and 107 yards through two games actually lead the team. There's just not much upside with any Cleveland receiver, especially Landry if Baker Mayfield tries to force throws to Odell Beckham Jr.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert at quarterback could be good news in the long run for Williams, but he still saw just four targets from the rookie QB in Week 2. Keep Williams on your bench until further notice.