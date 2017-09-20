Fantasy Football Week 3 Sleepers: Chris Carson, Rashard Higgins among waiver wire pickups worth starting

Last week, some players who weren't on our radar became waiver wire commodities and landed on many fantasy football teams (Rashard Higgins, Ben Watson). We also discovered that some sleepers who were just a tiny blip on our radar, like Chris Carson and Jack Doyle, are now on everyone's teams and their owners are looking to find a starting spot for them. These players, and more, are looking to put up a repeat performances in Week 3, and we think they have a high chance to do it.

We managed to nail a few great sleepers last week, like Jason Witten, Buck Allen, James White, and the Bucs D/ST, among others, and this week we have a whole new batch, including some returning for the second straight week, for you to consider for your starting lineup.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers: Running backs





Jonathan Stewart, Panthers vs. Saints (Tony Fortier-Bensen). The Panthers get their shot at the worst-ranked defense, and if they find themselves inside the five-yard line (which they will), Stewart will snag a TD.

Chris Carson, Seahawks at Titans (Vinnie Iyer). The young workhorse will find some good room to rumble to another good day in Nashville.

Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Falcons (Matt Lutovsky). Atlanta allowed a league-leading 54.4 receiving yards to RBs last year, and they've started off this year getting burned through the air by Tarik Cohen and Ty Montgomery. Riddick is a solid play, especially in PPR leagues.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers: Quarterbacks





Jay Cutler, Dolphins at Jets (Fortier-Bensen). The Jets let Tyrod Taylor and Derek Carr enjoy top-seven fantasy weeks. Cutler, although a very volatile QB play, could crack the top 10 in Week 3.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys at Cardinals (Iyer) .Dak has done well with a little more volume than anticipated, and he should have a bounce-back road game on MNF.

Matthew Stafford, Lions vs. Falcons (Lutovsky). Stafford has multiple TDs in each of the first two games, and he seems to have established a good rapport with his variety of weapons at WR, TE and RB. Stafford will continue to spread it around and put up points in what could easily turn into a shootout.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers: Wide receivers





Rashard Higgins, Browns at Colts (Fortier-Bensen). After Corey Coleman (hand) went down in Week 2 against Baltimore, Higgins led the Browns in targets (11), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (95). The Colts allow the third-most fantasy points to WRs, and Higgins appears to be the Browns No. 1 WR.

DeSean Jackson, Bucs at Vikings (Iyer). He's still more of all-or-nothing WR3, at best, on his new team, but this a great spot to hit a home run opposite the Mike Evans-Xavier Rhodes matchup.

Danny Amendola, Patriots vs. Texans (Lutovsky). If Amendola plays this week, he stands a good chance of sliding into the Julian Edelman role and gobbling up targets. He was open all night before exiting early with a concussion in Week 1, and even though the Texans have a solid pass defense, they'll be more worried about stopping Brandin Cooks and Rob Gronkowski than Amendola.

Week 3 fantasy football sleepers: Tight ends





Benjamin Watson, Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London) (Fortier-Bensen). The Jaguars can shut down the WRs, but the TEs are another story. While the Jags are fourth-best in limiting fantasy WRs, they’ve given up 27 points (second-most) to TEs, and Joe Flacco targeted Watson the most among all Ravens receivers in Week 2.

Jack Doyle, Colts vs. Browns (Iyer). He caught all eight of his targets from Jacoby Brissett vs. Arizona in Week 2 and faces a Cleveland D that gave up big games to Jesse James and Benjamin Watson.

Jared Cook, Raiders at Redskins (Lutovsky). We called Cook last week -- didn't happen, as Derek Carr only had eyes for Michael Crabtree around the goal line. This week, though, he'll be forced to spread it around more, and Cook can do work against a Redskins defense that's allowed at least 93 receiving yards to a tight end (Zach Ertz, Gerald Everett) in each of the first two games.

