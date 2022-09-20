Fantasy Football Week 3: RB rankings

The touchdowns are coming soon, Leonard Fournette fantasy managers. Don't just take our word for it — the Buccaneers running back himself said as much when he apologized to his fantasy managers Monday morning. What a guy, looking out for your best interests.

Although he has yet to find the end zone this season, things surely could be worse. Fournette has totaled 192 rushing yards on 45 carries through two games, seen six targets in the passing game and ranks 17th among all backs in fantasy scoring so far.

And while it wasn't the prettiest outing for the team Sunday, Fournette still plays in a Tampa Bay offense that figures to be pretty solid this season.

Of course, fantasy managers who spent a premium pick on Fournette (he was picked 21.2 overall in Yahoo leagues) may not want to hear all that.

But who are we to call Fournette a liar? If the man says the touchdowns are coming, the touchdowns are coming! (Let's not revisit this article should those scores fail to materialize.)

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is promising touchdowns for his fantasy managers soon. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fournette checks in as the No. 8 running back in our analysts' Week 3 position rankings heading into a matchup against a Green Bay Packers defense that has given up the fifth-most rushing yards (306) and fourth-most yards per carry (5.6) so far this season.

Yards could be had. Let's see if he can finally break the goal line, though.

Our analysts reached a consensus for the top three running backs this week, ranking Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley in that order.

Dalvin Cook was a near-consensus pick for the No. 4 RB, and Nick Chubb rounded out the top five.

Here's the running back position — check out where Fournette and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

