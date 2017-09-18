Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Tight end

After tight end was decimated by injuries last week, it's fair to wonder who's in and who's out in our Week 3 TE fantasy rankings.

On both sides of the coin, it was a big week for tight ends after a poor showing during opening weekend. On the bad side, Rob Gronkowski (groin), Jordan Reed (chest), and Jimmy Graham (leg) all had to leave their respective games, and those injuries could have an impact on their Week 3 statuses. Also, Greg Olsen suffered a broken foot (out for six-to-eight weeks), and Tyler Eifert is struggling yet again with back and knee issues, putting his status for Week 3 in doubt. All this made our Week 3 fantasy football rankings for TEs a nightmare.

But as we said, it wasn't all bad. Top tight ends like Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and Delanie Walker put up big numbers, while sleepers like Hunter Henry, Jason Witten, Benjamin Watson and Jack Doyle showcased why they were sleepers in the first place. Rookies David Njoku and Gerald Everett came through with big games put themselves on the waiver-wire map given all the injuries.

For now, Olsen is the only notable TE we took out of our rankings, but as more information trickles in about Gronk, Reed, Graham, and Eifert, we'll be ready to addDwayne Allen, Vernon Davis, Luke Willson, and Tyler Kroft.

WEEK 3 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | D/ST | Kicker



For those with Ravens or Jaguars TEs, be sure to remember that they play in London on Sunday, which means kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

WEEK 3 DFS: DFS lineup builder

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE

8 Martellus Bennett, Packers vs. Bengals

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues