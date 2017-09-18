Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Quarterback

Are you sold on Alex Smith, Trevor Siemian and Carson Wentz as the top three fantasy football quarterbacks after the first two weeks? Probably not (although we did like Wentz as one of our preseason sleepers). The big guns at the quarterback position were back last week, as Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers all finished in the top six. This week, as you can see in our Week 3 QB rankings, we expect them to make it back-to-back appearances in the upper-QB1 tier.

Cam Newton, despite scoring fewer than 30 total fantasy points against the subpar defenses of the 49ers and Bills, plays the cures-all-fantasy-woes Saints defense at home, so expect his first big performance of the year. Similar with Newton, we're not ready to give up on Kirk Cousins against a weak Raiders secondary that allowed two TDs to Josh McCown last week.

For those in two-QB leagues with Blake Bortles and Joe Flacco, remember that they play in London on Sunday with kickoff set for 9:30 am ET.

WEEK 3 RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

WEEK 3 DFS: DFS lineup builder





Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: QBs

7 Derek Carr, Raiders @ Redskins.

These rankings are for standard leagues with 6-point passing TDs.



