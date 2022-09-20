Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may have been on the losing end in Week 2, but that didn't stop Lamar from delivering the top fantasy quarterback finish of the week. And that was no small feat in a week full of furious comebacks and astounding fantasy statlines.

Yes, it took a whopping 42.6 standard points for Lamar to finish on top of the QB position — just 1.7 points more than his Week 2 opponent, Tua Tagovailoa, who threw SIX touchdowns. Four of those tuddys went to Tua's top-two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the second and fourth top-scoring wideouts of Week 2, respectively.

Like I said, it was a crazy week.

Lamar's 42.6 fantasy points were fueled by three touchdowns through the air and another score that came on a 79-yard run. SEVENTY-NINE. That's a noteworthy accomplishment for any running back to do, let alone a quarterback.

Lamar Jackson was every part of a fantasy cheat code in Week 2. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

How will he follow that performance up in Week 3, when he takes on Bill Belichick and the New England defense? How will Tagovailoa follow up his career performance in a matchup against the elite Buffalo Bills defense? Will Waddle and Hill go nuts again, or will the roller coaster plummet in Week 3?

Week 2 had some eye-opening fantasy finishes for sure; let's hope the games ahead of us in Week 3 follow suit! If they do, we can expect some more fireworks up and down our fantasy lineups.

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for the games ahead, our expert rankings below can help. Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 3!

