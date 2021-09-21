Fantasy Football: Week 3 quarterback rankings

While Week 2 wasn't as kind to Jalen Hurts as Week 1 was, we got a glimpse of just how safe the Eagles' QB's fantasy floor is.

Even when he's not having the best day through the air — he threw for just 190 yards in Week 2 and somehow 91 of those (in just one pass) didn't end in a touchdown — he can salvage his output with his legs. Hurts rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers. He's now up to 144 yards on the ground through two weeks of action — and over 50 total fantasy points scored.

Hurts could deliver his best game of the season in Week 3, going up against the division rival Dallas Cowboys in a game that should (ideally) feature a lot of scoring.

Check out Hurts and the rest of the QBs in our analysts' Week 3 rankings at the position:

