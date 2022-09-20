Fantasy Football Week 3: QB rankings

What's up with Joe Burrow? The young star quarterback has amassed just 19.4 total fantasy points through two games this season, behind the likes of Joe Flacco, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, crazy things always happen in the early going; Flacco won't outscore Burrow all season. But it's hard to ignore that Burrow — who made the Super Bowl last season and finished as the eighth-highest scoring fantasy QB — hasn't been his usual self so far this year.

Much analysis and opinion as been thrown around the past few days after Burrow delivered another subpar outing in Week 2 (199 yards, one touchdown, 26 yards on the ground with a fumble) when the Bengals lost to the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys, 20-17. There's been talk of the revamped Cincy O-line not coming up to par, or the Bengals offense not really changing anything from 2021 to 2022.

Whatever the reason, Burrow's 3:4 TD-to-INT ratio isn't exactly what fantasy managers expected when they drafted him fifth at his position back in August.

Joe Burrow's fantasy production has been lacking through two weeks. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

But maybe things will turn around in Week 3 when Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on the New York Jets. Now, the Jets, admittedly, have not been the punching bags of yesteryear through two games; they're 1-1 on the season after an epic comeback win in Week 2. That said, they haven't faced a passing-game trio the likes of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins yet (all due respect to Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman).

Maybe the Burrow explosion we're waiting for happens in Week 3, and all will be right with the world again. But if it doesn't happen against the Jets, is it time to panic?

Here's the quarterback position below — check out where Burrow and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

