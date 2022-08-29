Fantasy Football Week 3 Preseason Takeaways: Justin Fields, Bears close in surprisingly impressive fashion

Special to Yahoo Sports

We’re almost there, guys and gals. It’s the height of fantasy draft time, but no one has the time nor the desire to watch all 16 preseason Week 3 contests. That's where I come in. Here's a position-by-position look at how the final preseason weekend went down, so you can plan and adjust accordingly for the onslaught of upcoming drafts.

Quarterbacks

Geno Smith is the starting QB in Seattle but does anyone care?

I assume someone somewhere does, but in the fantasy world, however, it doesn’t really move the needle. Smith is now 4for4’s 30th ranked QB, and he’s being drafted 160.9 over the past week on Yahoo, so there is value there if you squint and click. Smith’s ADP should rise a bit since the job is now clearly his, but the Seattle QB is not a viable option in redraft formats and is nothing more than a QB3, in particular best ball builds.

Baker Mayfield looked competent under center

Just a few days after being announced as the starter in Carolina, the 27-year-old led two touchdown drives and left the game just before halftime with a 9-89-2 line. He showed poise in the pocket and made plays when needed to extend the drive. Mayfield is still not recommended for single-QB formats but makes for a decent Superflex QB2 or a late-round best ball in the the late rounds. Also of note, Panthers QB Sam Darnold sustained a gnarly ankle injury during Friday’s contest but appears to have avoided significant damage and will serve as Mayfield’s backup.

It was a solid cameo for Jamies Winston and his starters

While it was just one series, Winston’s return to the field after an ACL tear last fall and a foot injury earlier this summer was a success. The Saints QB was perfect on the drive, connecting with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Alvin Kamara, and proved ready for Week 1 action. Winston is coming off draft boards as QB26 right now, but is ranked as the QB16 in our projections so there's value to be had.

Redemption was had by Justin Fields

After a brutal first trip to Cleveland last season, it was a much different outcome for the sophomore QB on Saturday night. Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, looking poised and comfortable on his way to a 14-of-16 finish for 156 yards. Fields is being selected as the QB24 in the late-13th round.

Tom Brady is back and ready to do Tom Brady things

It was brief, but Brady started the game with a strong statement, leading his offense to a field goal, going 6-of-8 for 44 yards in a no-huddle offense. He addressed the media after the game stating, "I've played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons; I'm ready to go." Brady’s ADP slid a few spots during his planned 11-day hiatus, but he’s still an seventh-rounder, and it’s tough to bet against the 45-year-old.

Running Backs

Despite still being listed as the RB3, Dameon Pierce started for Houston

Not only was the rookie running with the first team, but he scored a touchdown on the Texans’ initial possession, ending with a 6-37-1 line on the night. Pierce has been steadily rising in ADP since the preseason began and is coming off the board in the ninth or tenth round on average in Yahoo drafts over the past week.

It may be time to invest in DeeJay Dallas again

We’ve been here before, folks, and some of you may not want to go there again, but DeeJay Dallas is looking like an option in this Seattle backfield. Chris Carson hung up his cleats, rookie Ken Walker is recovering from hernia surgery, and oft-injured Rashaad Penny tested positive for COVID-19, making Dallas the guy on Friday night. The third-year RB put in a full workload against the Cowboys, rushing 13 times for 75 yards and a score. On a team that clearly loves to run, Dallas could be a sneaky late-round add in best ball or larger formats. Oh, and he’s free going undrafted in basically every Yahoo league.

Wide Receivers

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz isn’t in danger of being cut, but yikes

The sophomore wideout caught just one of six targets on Saturday night for eight yards and dropped three passes after tallying up three drops in the first two preseason games. Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Schwartz’s hands and said, “We’ve talked about Anthony, and Anthony has spoken to you guys. He’s very accountable. I know he wants to be better. I know he’ll work very hard.” Those who have been drafting the 21-year-old as a last-round flier in best ball formats may want to pivot to other darts like Bryan Edwards, Jalen Guyton, or Noah Brown.

Diontae Johnson left with a shoulder injury and did not return

After a 38-yard catch and an awkward landing, Johnson was immediately ruled out of the matchup, but it appears that there’s no long-term concern and the Steelers’ WR1 has two weeks to recover before a September 11th tilt with the Bengals.

Denzel Mims could be back from the dead

The Jets WR requested a trade earlier in the week, then put on a display on Sunday afternoon. Mims made a diving touchdown grab towards the end of the contest, finishing with seven catches for 102 yards and that score. He could be of value for either the Jets or somewhere else, so keep him in mind once those waiver wires open.

Tight Ends

Make way for that Cole Kmet statue

Perhaps it’s a tad too soon for this, but Kmet may finally be who we’ve been hoping he will be for the Bears. The Chicago tight end caught all three of his targets for 36 yards on Saturday, plus he also found the end zone, which didn’t happen in 2021. Kmet could be a high-volume guy for QB Justin Fields and is coming off a decent fantasy TE2 campaign in a very poor offense last season. The breakout is incoming, and he’s being taken in the 13th round on average, but his ADP has moved up to 119.4 in drafts over the past week.

Quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet should be on fantasy radars late in drafts. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Kickers

Daniel Carlson was perfect this preseason

Not that drafters need another reason to select Carlson’s solid leg, but the Raider kicker was 3-for-3 in field goals and 2-for-2 in extra points on Friday night, finishing the preseason with all nine fields made and all eight extra points through the uprights.

The Jags still don’t have a kicker

Jacksonville has tried out four kickers this preseason in search of a reliable leg. Ryan Santoso was let go earlier in the week, and they signed James McCourt that same day, followed by Jake Verity a few days later to compete for the gig. Both guys kicked on Saturday, and HC Doug Pederson said a decision has not been made.

