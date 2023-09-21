Advertisement

Fantasy Football Week 3 PPR Rankings

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could both be in for big fantasy games on Monday night against the Buccaneers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best receiver duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. While Smith is off to a great start for fantasy managers, averaging 20.4 points in PPR leagues, Brown's first two weeks have been a bit muted (WR44 at 10.9 points per game) despite averaging a team-high eight target per game.

That could change in Week 3 as the Eagles have an intriguing matchup on Monday Night Football against the surprising 2-0 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay's defense is strong against the run, but more susceptible against the pass, making both stars clear WR1s this week.

While Brown and Smith are no-doubt starters on every fantasy team, not every lineup decision is as easy. Lean on our Week 3 PPR positional rankings by clicking on each tab below to help you with your toughest sit-start calls.

Best of luck in your Week 3 matchups!