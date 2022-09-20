Fantasy Football Week 3: Kicker rankings

Well, NFL kickers had a relatively quiet fantasy Week 2, which is probably a good thing considering how they started the season (oh, all those misses!). Yet, even though Week 2 was business as usual for most of the boots, the fantasy kicker leaderboard through two games is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Or maybe it's just par for the course for an NFL season already replete with chaos!

At the top of the leaderboard is Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay's boot, with 25 points. No surprise there, considering he kicks for one of the more potent offenses on one of the best teams in the NFL. Yet, the Bucs have scored just 39 points through two games. On the flipside, the Bills have scored 72 total points in two games, yet Tyler Bass is currently in 10th place.

Ryan Succop stands at the top of the fantasy kicker board through two weeks. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Younghoe Koo (Falcons), Brandon McManus (Broncos), Chris Boswell (Steelers) and Cade York (Browns) follow Succop to round out the rest of the top-five kickers through two weeks. I think we can all agree that none of those kickers work for prolific offenses thus far (McManus probably has the highest ceiling of them all, if we're to believe Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense will get it together eventually).

And while it usually is good practice to draft and/or start kickers on elite offenses, it might make just as much sense to look towards kickers with the most opportunity — Koo, McManus, Boswell and York are also in the top five in kicking attempts this season.

So maybe their offenses are stalling out and not scoring touchdowns and denying them easy extra points; we'll still take those field goals!

Whatever the case may be, our analysts' have you covered with their positional rankings.

Here are the kickers — check out where Succop and the rest of the Ks landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

