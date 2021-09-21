Fantasy Football: Week 3 flex rankings

Many Damien Harris fantasy managers were terrified that, after the running back's costly fumble in Week 2, he would end up in Bill Belichick's notorious doghouse.

Not so. Harris led the Patriots backfield in touches with 16 (he also caught a pass) for 62 rush yards, and delivered an early candidate for quite possibly the rush of the year:

How will he follow it up in Week 3?

