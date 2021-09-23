Fantasy Football: Week 3 bold predictions

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 3!

Mecole Hardman finishes as a top-25 WR

Dalton Del Don: Hardman has yet to do much in the box score, but his route-run percentage and target percentage are both moving in the right direction. Kansas City has this week’s highest implied team total, and they don’t run the ball much. Hardman had more than twice as many air yards as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combined last week and is just $11 in Yahoo DFS this week.

CeeDee Lamb will be the WR1 overall this week

Matt Harmon: Lamb ranks second in the NFL in targets with 24. He's only trailing Darren Waller. The target pecking order could be even more constricted in Dallas this week with Amari Cooper injured and Michael Gallup already on IR. Given that Lamb saw 15 targets on the opening slate, I wouldn't be shocked if he sees close to 20 against the Eagles. He's averaging 7.5 yards after the catch per reception and the Eagles showed some susceptible moments when trying to tackle Deebo Samuel in the open field last week. Philadelphia will also play without star pass rusher Brandon Graham this week and going forward.

CeeDee Lamb is staring down the barrel of a juicy matchup. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Pat Freiermuth scores in Week 3

Liz Loza: After a buzzy summer the Penn State product has outplayed Eric Ebron, potentially leapfrogging the vet on the depth chart. Hauling in each of his 2021 looks, Freiermuth's involvement in the passing game should only increase again this Sunday. Facing a vulnerable Bengals' squad (that allowed Tyler Conklin in Week 1 and Cole Kmet in Week 2 to convert on 100 percent of their targets) and with Diontae Johnson hobbled, the rookie could serve as a red-zone safety blanket for his aging QB.

Ty’son Williams finishes as a Top-5 RB

Troy King: Ty’Son Williams is about to “Mike Tyson” the 31st-ranked Detroit Lions Defense in Week 3. The Detroit “Cowardly” Lions have to face the No. 1 rushing offense in the Baltimore Ravens after giving up 4 touchdowns to Aaron Jones on Monday Night Football.

Williams leads the Ravens backfield while averaging 11 rushing attempts and 71 rushing yards on the season, which should be more than enough against this level of competition this week. Unless the Lions implement their “biting knee caps” strategy, Williams should have a field day on Sunday.

Daniel Jones Finishes as a Top-7 QB

Jennifer Eakins: This is a nausea-inducing take for most, if not all, fantasy managers but Daniel Jones is not only off to a hot start as the overall QB4 through two contests, but he has a really juicy matchup on tap this week at home against Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing QBs thus far in 2021 (58.1) and can't seem to stop anything or anyone. Despite not seeming to be on the same page with WR Kenny Golladay, Jones is connecting with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton and has showcased legitimate rushing prowess to the tune of 122 yards with his legs. Jones should continue to surprise the fantasy world with a strong showing on Sunday.

