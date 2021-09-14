Fantasy Football: Week 2 wide receiver rankings

Calvin Ridley, and the whole Falcons offense, struggled in Week 1. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Calvin Ridley's first game without Julio Jones team member went ... less than great.

Ridley did lead the Falcons in receiving and tied with rookie Kyle Pitts for the most targets, but it all resulted in just five catches for 51 scoreless yards.

The Falcons fell, 32-6, in Week 1.

It's obviously not the time to panic about Ridley, but fantasy managers are hoping for a serious bounce back in Week 2 against a Buccaneers defense that just let CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper torch them.

Check out where Ridley lands in our fantasy analysts' wide receiver rankings for Week 2.

