Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Pickups: David Johnson's injury, Tarik Cohen's breakout shake up waiver wire

Jordan Howard owners are undoubtedly distraught after watching Tarik Cohen play far more than expected and run all over the field in Week 1, but they're not nearly as worried as David Johnson owners, who saw their star exit Arizona's opener because of a wrist injury. Even if you handcuffed Johnson with Kerwynn Williams, you're probably still thinking about making some waiver wire pickups heading into Week 2. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending how you look at it), there are options.

As is always the case in Week 1, there were several surprising performances from wide receivers (Nelson Agholor, Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp), injuries (Johnson, Allen Robinson, Danny Woodhead) opening the door for backups (Williams, Allen Hurns, Buck Allen), and big games from random tight ends (Jesse James, Charles Clay). Do all the targets, touches, and touchdowns mean anything? Maybe, maybe not -- but you should at least be aware of them.

Don't be afraid to be active on the waiver wire early in the season. Sure, the end of your bench is full of sleepers you don't want to give up on yet -- and maybe you shouldn't -- but some of the players who came up big in Week 1 have the potential to continue to do so. Don't let them pass you by.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears. We warned you about Cohen last week, and sure enough, the MEAC’s all-time leading rusher was all over the place in Week 1, touching the ball 13 times (five carries, eight receptions) for 113 total yards and a touchdown. Cohen's athleticism and speed were on full display, and while it seems unlikely he'll completely supplant Jordan Howard as the Bears top back, it's clear that he already has a niche in the offense. (And it doesn't hurt Cohen's prospects that Howard dropped what likely would've been a game-winning touchdown.) Whether that's enough to merit starting him as a flex in fantasy leagues remains to be seen, but he's worth a roster spot even if you don't own Howard.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Cardinals. Every year, it seems like someone important gets injured in Week 1, and this year, consensus No. 1 overall pick David Johnson was one of those guys. How serious is Johnson's wrist injury? We don't know yet, but he didn't return when the Cardinals were trailing, so, despite post-game X-rays showing no breaks, clearly it was more than just a minor bump or a bruise. Enter Williams, the non-descript backup who managed to punch in a short touchdown in Johnson's absence. Obviously Williams isn't as talented as Johnson, but he stands to get 15-plus touches if Johnson misses time, making him a worthwhile pickup. Andre Ellington is also in play in PPR leagues.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles. While all the focus was on newcomers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, Agholor reminded everyone he has an established rapport with Carson Wentz, catching six of eight targets for 86 yards and a TD. There's a decent chance this is a one-week thing, as Jeffery was locked up in coverage by Josh Norman for much of the afternoon, but Agholor's big day shouldn't be completely overlooked.

Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars. With Allen Robinson suffering a non-contact leg injury early against Houston, Hurns stepped up and led the team in targets (four). For the game, Hurns hauled in a modest three passes for 42 yards, narrowly missing a touchdown after a shoestring tackle at the two-yard line. Fantasy owners undoubtedly remember how good Hurns was two years ago (1,031 yards, 10 TDs) and how bad he was last year (477 yards, three TDs), so there are probably some mixed feelings here, but any team's No. 1 receiver should be owned in fantasy leagues. Marqise Lee will likely also challenge for the Jaguars lead in targets.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions. Golladay really cooled down after catching two touchdowns in his first preseason game, so perhaps we're getting set up for a case of deja vu, but the big-framed rookie receiver certainly looked the part in Week 1 of the regular season, catching four passes for 69 yards and two TDs. Golladay got a short one (10 yards) and a long one (45), showing he can be a red-zone threat and a deep threat -- perfect for a WR3.

For more potential waiver wire pickups, including Week 2 D/ST streamers, starting-caliber TEs, handcuff RBs, and some potential WR3s, check out our full waiver wire list.