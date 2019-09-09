Fantasy football Week 2 waiver wire: Which WRs can replace Tyreek Hill?

Life comes at you fast in the NFL.

Just ask Antonio Brown, who's on the freaking New England Patriots after blowing up on the Oakland Raiders this weekend.

Or fantasy football owners of Tyreek Hill, who are in panic mode after watching the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver suffer a collarbone injury that may sideline him for weeks.

But that's where the waiver wire comes in. Brown's targets in Oakland and Hill's targets in Kansas City have to go somewhere, and that trickle-down effect often reaches players who widely available as fantasy free agents.

So, get a head start on your Week 2 by checking out who we like as pickups at each position after Sunday's slate.

QUARTERBACK

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (owned in 32 percent of Yahoo! leagues): Yes, we're sticking with Allen for the second consecutive week. Why? He still managed 18 fantasy points in an ugly Week 1 win over the New York Jets thanks to his legs and gets a New York Giants defense in Week 2 that just allowed 405 yards and four touchdowns to Dak Prescott.

Allen is a legitimate QB1 option this week who's available in two-thirds of fantasy leagues. If you're streaming, he's your man.

Other quarterbacks to target: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Andy Dalton (CIN), Sam Darnold (NYJ)

RUNNING BACK

Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (14 percent owned): Starter Joe Mixon exited the Bengals' season opener with an ankle injury, and Bernard racked up 63 total yards on nine targets in his absence.

Mixon's status for Week 2 still is unclear, but Bernard would be a solid RB2 if Mixon misses any time, and the matchup is good against a middling San Francisco 49ers defense. Bernard should be added in all formats.

Other running backs to target: Ronald Jones (TB), Malcolm Brown (LAR), Chris Thompson (WAS)

WIDE RECEIVER

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (31 percent owned): Who better to fill Hill's shoes than Brown, another burner/deep threat who racked up 147 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut?

Brown only caught four passes, and the Miami Dolphins could be historically bad this year. But guess what? Baltimore gets another Swiss cheese defense in the Arizona Cardinals next weekend, so do yourself a favor and grab "Hollywood" Brown before he's gone.

Other wide receivers to target: Danny Amendola (DET), Michael Gallup (DAL), Phillip Dorsett (NE)

TIGHT END

Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (48 percent owned): Graham was Green Bay's lone bright spot against the Bears in Week 1, and there's reason to believe Aaron Rodgers will look his way next weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, who surrendered 77 yards on nine catches to Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper on Sunday.

Other tight ends to target: Trey Burton (CHI), Jack Doyle (IND)

