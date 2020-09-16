Fantasy football Week 2 starts and sits: Jonathan Taylor gets golden opportunity

Fantasy football Week 2 starts and sits: Golden opportunity for Colts' Taylor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One week at a time.

That's a good motto for life in general, but it's also sage advice for fantasy football managers tempted to overreact after one weekend of football.

Is your team destined for a championship after going off in Week 1? Not necessarily. Should you fold up your tent after laying a dud in the season opener. Hardly.

Here at NBC Sports Boston, we're all about making rational decisions, which we'll help you make with our starts and sits for Week 2.

Starts

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: Stafford was average in Week 1, but he's thrown more touchdowns against the Packers (34) than any other team, and Green Bay just allowed 34 points in a shootout with the Vikings. Expect Stafford to air it out a little more in this one.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: Marlon Mack's season-ending injury is a tough blow for the Colts, but it gives Taylor a golden opportunity to build on a promising debut in which he tallied six receptions for 67 yards. He'll split time with Nyheim Hines, but Taylor is a solid RB2 until further notice.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jones had a disappointing Week 1, but here's why you should fire him up in Week 2: He saw 17 carries Sunday as Tampa's lead back ahead of Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy and faces a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed three rushing touchdowns last Sunday.

Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears: What better way for Robinson to quiet all that trade speculation than to put up huge numbers against a shaky New York Giants defense? Mitchell Trubisky targeted Robinson nine times in Week 1 and should look to his top wideout plenty in this one.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys: That Lamb caught five of his six targets for 59 yards is a great sign for the Oklahoma product, who has a tantalizing matchup against the Atlanta Falcons' porous defense in Week 2. He's a good bet to find the end zone this week.

Sits

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams: Goff essentially was a game manager in the Rams' Week 1 win over the Cowboys. Don't expect him to be a gunslinger in Week 2, either, as the Philadelphia Eagles allowed just 178 passing yards to Washington in their season opener.

David Montgomery, RB, Bears: Montgomery's 13 carries in Week 1 while battling a groin injury were encouraging, but he still lost a few carries to Tarik Cohen and is a touchdown-dependent option in a shaky Bears offense.

Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams: What goes up must come down. Brown scored a pair of touchdowns in his 2020 debut, but both came on short goal line dives, and he'll find much tougher sledding against the Eagles' front seven while splitting carries with Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Chark salvaged his Week 1 with a touchdown but saw just three targets in Jacksonville's run-heavy attack. That number should increase, but Chark's floor still is pretty low against a solid Tennessee Titans defense.

AJ Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: The good news: Green led the Bengals in Week 1 with nine targets and five catches. The bad news: Cincy's passing attack still isn't particularly potent under Joe Burrow, and the Cleveland Browns boast a solid secondary. The former Pro Bowler is a borderline WR3 this week.