Fantasy Football: Week 2 starts and sits

Here are your start and sit options for Week 2. Also, take a look at the Week 2 position-by-position rankings. Good luck out there.

Quarterbacks

Start – Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chiefs. Veteran fantasy players know Big Ben clocks opponents at home and struggles on the road. Good news: Pittsburgh hosts a Kansas City defense that allowed 424 passes by Philip Rivers in the opener. Roethlisberger is dealing with an elbow injury, but he participated in practice fully Friday.

Sit – Tom Brady at Jaguars. I get it. You're not sitting Tom Terrific no matter what. Honestly, I don't blame you. The reality is your backup likely isn't one of the names slotted ahead of Brady in the rankings. This mention is just letting owners know this week might not be so golden against a nasty Jacksonville defense. Brady is QB13 this week. He's also Tom Brady, which is why almost nobody would have the guts to sit him. Still…

Running backs

Start – Adrian Peterson vs. Colts. There's the temptation to use quarterback Alex Smith's tasty matchup against arguably the league's worst set of corners, but wow are Washington's receivers beat up. Instead, let's go with the power-backed back who received 26 carries last week as the Redskins played with a big lead after halftime. Considering the opponent, it's conceivable Washington faces a similar scenario in its home opener. Factor in the injuries at receiver – Paul Richardson didn't practice Friday and the backup options are in total flux – and Peterson should remain busy.

Sit –Jamaal Williams vs. Vikings. The de facto starter with Aaron Jones sitting with a two-week suspension rushed for 47 yards on 15 carries against the Bears in Week 1. Not great, Bob. Now Green Bay faces a fierce Minnesota front-7 that kept San Francisco's ground game in check last week. Williams will need a touchdown to justify a start this week.

Story Continues

Wide receivers

Start – Nelson Agholor at Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is thin at cornerback with Vernon Hargreaves landing on IR this week and the situation goes dire if Brent Grimes (groin) doesn't play. New Orleans lit up Tampa Bay's secondary in Week 1. Agholor had a mere 33 yards on 10 targets in the opener. Let's focus on the activity especially in a strong matchup.

Sit – Amari Cooper at Denver. I entered my various drafts with a personal mandate of avoiding Oakland players largely because I sense doom in Jon Gruden's first year. Alas, Cooper somehow slipped on one roster. A weak moment for sure and one I lamented when he had one catch for nine yards in Week 1. There will be games this season where Cooper compiles strong stats simply based on garbage time, which easily could come Sunday. I'm OK if I miss out this week. Will be happy in fact for the future, but I'll be starting Corey Davis instead.

Tight ends

Start – George Kittle vs. Lions. Jimmy Garoppolo didn't crush Week 1, but he fed his tight end plenty. Kittle finished with five receptions and 90 yards on nine targets. Part of the heavy workload involved Marquise Goodwin's in-game groin injury. The wideout has already been ruled for Week 2.

Sit – Will Dissly at Bears. Nobody started the rookie last week. Heck, nobody owned him unless his mother plays fantasy football. Good bet there are owners who noticed Dissly's 3-105-1 stat line, grabbed him off waivers and thrust him into the lineup either as a Delanie Walker replacement or just because. Tread lightly. Dissly wasn't a major pass catcher in college and entered the Draft viewed as a blocking option. The Bears held Jimmy Graham to zero points in standard scoring leagues in Week 1.

Defenses

Start – Bears vs. Seahawks. Did you watch Khalil Mack last week? Top-5 defense this week.

Sit – Vikings at Packers. As long as Aaron Rodgers is playing, Minnesota shouldn't play for fantasy owners.

MORE FANTASY FOOTBALL: