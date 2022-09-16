Fantasy football Week 2: Start or sit Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. Patriots?

Should fantasy owners start or sit Steelers RB Najee Harris vs. Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was a high first-round pick in most fantasy football drafts this year, but he didn't perform like a top player at his position in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Harris ran the ball 12 times and picked up just 23 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he did have two receptions for three yards and a touchdown.

Harris also suffered a foot injury in the season opener, and after being limited in Wednesday's practice, he was a full participant the rest of the week and did not appear on the team's final injury report for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots lost 20-7 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but their defense actually played pretty well. This unit gave up just 13 points and allowed only 2.8 yards per rushing attempt. Dolphins starting running back Chase Edmonds was limited to 25 yards on 12 carries.

Should fantasy owners start Harris against the Patriots' stingy run defense Sunday? Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports joined NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" to break down Harris' fantasy outlook.

